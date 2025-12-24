Bestax Accountants Relocates To A New Mississauga Office To Support Growing Client Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)Bestax Accountants, a trusted provider of accounting, tax, and business advisory services, has announced the relocation of its Canadian office to a larger and more accessible location in Mississauga. The firm will now operate from 1470 Hurontario St #100, Mississauga, ON L5G 3H4, moving from its previous address.

The relocation reflects Bestax's continued growth in Canada, driven by rising demand for year-round accounting support, corporate tax compliance, business setup services, and trust fund services. With more businesses seeking structured financial systems, clean books, and clear tax strategies, Bestax has seen a steady increase in long-term clients across Canada.

The new office provides expanded space for client meetings, onboarding, and advisory consultations. Its central Mississauga location offers easier access for business owners, start-ups, and corporate teams who rely on Bestax for accurate reporting, compliance guidance, and strategic decision support.

Bestax has built a strong reputation for dependable financial management, supporting clients with bookkeeping, financial statements, corporate tax filing, HST/GST compliance, payroll support, business incorporation, non-resident taxation, cross-border advisory, and CRA correspondence assistance. The firm is known for clear communication, precise reporting, and a hands-on approach that helps clients stay compliant and financially organised throughout the year.

Sharing a message on the relocation, Haseeb Hamdani said:“This move is an important milestone for Bestax. Our client base has grown because businesses want clarity, accuracy, and year-round support, not last-minute filing help. The new office allows us to bring more convenience to our clients and deliver advisory sessions in a more comfortable setting. It reflects our commitment to serving Canadian businesses with the highest level of care and professionalism.”

The firm views the relocation as a long-term investment in its Canadian operations and a step toward scaling its service capacity as regulatory expectations and business compliance needs continue to evolve.

About Bestax Accountants

Bestax is an international accounting and advisory firm with operations across Canada, the UAE, Seychelles, Panama, and the USA. The firm supports businesses of all sizes with end-to-end financial management including bookkeeping, corporate tax, HST/GST compliance, payroll, financial statements, audit support, business setup, due diligence, cross-border taxation, and regulatory advisory. Bestax is committed to accuracy, transparency, and long-term financial growth for the clients it serves.