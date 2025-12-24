Policereport.Info Expands To Florida, Helping Drivers Access Police And Accident Reports Faster

Plymouth, Massachusetts - December 24, 2025 - PoliceReport, the trusted online platform that helps people find official police and accident reports, has announced the expansion of its services to include all of Florida. The company now provides full coverage for every one of the 944 cities and counties across the state.

“Florida has one of the most complex crash reporting systems in the country,” said Anthony Albert, founder of PoliceReport.

“Our mission is to simplify that process. Whether you were in a fender bender in Miami or a highway collision near Tampa, we help you find your report faster, easier, and with complete confidence.”

Florida's roads stretch from busy urban highways to rural routes that wind through wetlands and coastal towns. Accidents can happen anywhere, and when they do, getting accurate documentation quickly is essential.

PoliceReport connects Floridians with the correct forms, agencies, and submission links to request official reports from the Florida Highway Patrol or local law enforcement.

The Florida Process Made Simple

Crash reports in Florida are usually filed using the HSMV 90003 Traffic Crash Report, the state's official long form used for crashes involving injury, death, or suspected impairment. For less severe incidents, a short form or local report may apply. The company's Florida guide outlines which form to use, where to submit it, and what fees to expect.

Most reports are processed within seven to ten business days and cost between ten and twenty dollars. The site also explains how to make online requests through the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles portal and provides links to mail-in options for departments that do not yet have online systems.

Each report contains critical details including the time, location, vehicle descriptions, contributing factors, and witness statements. PoliceReport also explains how these details are used by insurance companies and attorneys during claim evaluations and legal proceedings.

Why This Matters

For drivers, the ability to find a police report or find a car accident report quickly can make a major difference in the outcome of an insurance claim or case.

Missing or delayed reports often result in claim denials, higher premiums, or unnecessary stress. PoliceReport eliminates that confusion by guiding users step by step to the correct agency and report type.

“Our system automatically identifies where the crash happened and connects the user directly to the right department,” said Albert.“We take the guesswork out of a stressful process and make sure people get accurate information fast.”

Nationwide Reach, Local Expertise

While the company is now fully operational in Florida, it continues to grow across the country. PoliceReport already serves drivers in all fifty states, offering localized guides, secure submission options, and customer support.

The company's goal is to bring the same clarity and convenience to every driver, whether they are dealing with a crash in Florida, a traffic stop in Georgia, or an accident in California.

About PoliceReport

PoliceReport is a privately owned service that provides free information and guidance on how to obtain official police and accident reports nationwide.

The platform offers easy-to-follow instructions, secure request options, and verified links for every city and state in the United States. PoliceReport is not a government agency but works closely with state and local departments to ensure accuracy and reliability.

For more information, visit





