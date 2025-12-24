ISRO Successfully Launches Bluebird Block-2 Satellite On LVM3-M6 Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)The LVM3-M6 mission successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite, marking a significant milestone in India's heavy-lift launch capabilities and commercial space sector.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on this achievement, noting that India continues to gain global recognition for its advancements in space technology.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO, confirmed that the LVM3-M6 performed flawlessly, precisely placing the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into its designated low Earth orbit.

This satellite is the heaviest ever launched by an Indian vehicle and marks the third fully commercial mission of LVM3, reflecting the launcher's world-class reliability and positioning India among leading global space powers.

BlueBird Block-2 is part of a next-generation satellite constellation providing space-based cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile phones, without specialised user equipment.

The mission was conducted under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited and US-based AST SpaceMobile, underscoring India's emergence as a dependable launch service provider for advanced global communication projects.

The success of LVM3-M6 reinforces confidence in India's indigenous heavy-lift launch systems, demonstrating technological maturity and enhancing the country's standing in the international space and commercial launch market.

