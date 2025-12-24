Ministry Of Municipality Organizes Public Cleanliness March To Highlight Sanitation Workers Efforts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Cleanliness Department, in cooperation with Qatari Diar, organized a Public Cleanliness march Wednesday in Lusail Boulevard, under the slogan "One March... A Cleaner City."

The march was held under the patronage of HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and with the participation and attendance of several officials from various government and private entities.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani emphasized that the aim of the march was to highlight the significant efforts made by sanitation workers and to shed light on their vital role in maintaining public health and enhancing the urban landscape of the State of Qatar.

He pointed out that this initiative comes within the framework of providing support, appreciation, and respect to this group, noting that the Ministry of Municipality is keen, through these events, to convey a message of gratitude to them, in addition to urging the community to appreciate their work and cooperate with them in a way that contributes to facilitating their daily tasks.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services at the Ministry of Municipality explained that the initiative reflects the true importance of partnership between government institutions, community organizations, and the private sector, which strengthens efforts in the sanitation sector and embodies collaborative work on the ground.

Regarding development, he indicated that the Ministry has introduced modern mechanisms into its operational system, including smart vehicles equipped with sensors to read waste and collect refuse, especially on beaches.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani also mentioned the launch of the smart cities solutions project last year, which involved installing sensors in waste containers. This has contributed to reducing travel times, lowering carbon emissions, and improving operational efficiency. He explained that the project was implemented in Al-Wakra Municipality and is being gradually rolled out to other municipalities, in addition to future plans to modernize the sanitation fleet.

For his part, Director of the Public Cleanliness Department at the Ministry, Muqbil Madhour Al Shammari, stated that the second edition of the Public Cleanliness March, under the slogan "One March... A Cleaner City," builds upon the success of the previous edition, with improved organization and enhanced cooperation with the Ministry's partners in the public and private sectors, most notably Qatari Diar and several other leading national entities.

Al Shammari explained that the march aims to promote a culture of public cleanliness and make it an integral part of daily life, considering it a shared societal responsibility and a national value directly linked to improving the quality of life and preserving the beauty and sustainability of our cities.

He added that the march serves as a national awareness platform, bringing together government agencies, educational and community institutions, the private sector, and the media to reinforce the vital role of every individual in society in maintaining the cleanliness of our environment.

This event, he continued, highlights the efforts of sanitation workers who dedicate themselves daily to keeping the cities clean and safe, adding that the march is a well-deserved tribute to them that reflects deep respect for manual labor and the values ​​of social solidarity. He explained that the march included various field activities, from informational booths about smart services and the efforts of the Public Cleanliness Department, to competitions and interactive activities for children and families, and the distribution of symbolic gifts that encourage positive environmental behaviors.

He also pointed out that city cleanliness is not just a duty, but a symbol of national identity and collective pride, and that the goal of the march is to instill these values ​​in every member of society.

The Director of the Public Cleanliness Department, concluded his statement by emphasizing that the march is not merely an event, but a powerful national message affirming the Ministry's commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 in the areas of environmental and human development, and building a smart and sustainable city that combines innovation, beauty, and social responsibility.

For his part, Head of the Awareness and Education Section at the Public Cleaning Department Hamad Hassan Al Tamimi revealed that the second edition of the march, held in Lusail, took on an interactive, carnival-like atmosphere, reflecting the event's educational and awareness-raising purpose.

Al Tamimi stated that the march aimed to integrate environmental awareness and public cleanliness with entertainment and community engagement. He explained that the event was designed to be an enjoyable experience for all participants, promoting a sense of social responsibility towards the environment in an innovative and engaging way.

The march saw the participation of approximately 600 workers from various participating entities and 32 specialized vehicles. He noted that this large number displays the efforts exerted to maintain the city's cleanliness and highlights the level of cooperation between government agencies and private sector partners.

The Head of the Awareness and Education Section stressed that the march's objective was not only to clean the city but also to instill a culture of environmental respect and teamwork, that allows participants to sense that they have a real role in preserving the beauty of the city, and that environmental awareness can be both enjoyable and beneficial.

It is worth noting that the Public Cleanliness march is an annual field march held in Lusail Boulevard, bringing together government entities, national companies, the private sector, community organizations, media, and the public in a shared awareness experience about the community's responsibility in maintaining the city's cleanliness, beauty, and sustainability.