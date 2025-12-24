Next Group Of Ex-Idps Receive Keys To Houses In Azerbaijan's Horovlu (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani families consisting of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who arrived in Jabrayil district's Horovlu village today were handed the keys to their homes, Trend reports.

Another phase of resettlement has been completed in Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, with families departing in the morning and returning to their native homes, Trend reports.

A total of 19 families comprising 70 people returned to Horovlu village today. The village covers a total area of 248 hectares. In the first phase, 334 individual houses were built on 94 hectares, featuring two-, three-, four-, and five-room layouts and equipped with modern infrastructure, including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Internal village roads have been asphalted.

As part of the reconstruction, a school building with a capacity of 624 students, a kindergarten for 220 children, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multifunctional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports and health complex have been constructed. Historically used qanats destroyed during the occupation, Asgar, Shighi, Orta, Gulgasim, and Khalifa, have been restored. In addition, a park complex covering 4.4 hectares has been created in the village, along with pedestrian walkways stretching from Flag Square to the market complex. Olive, plane, and Eldar pine trees have been planted across a 3.1-hectare green area.

The Great Return to the liberated territories is continuing in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Those relocated to Sos village in the Khojavend district and Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district are families temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 24 families - 99 people have been relocated to Sos village, and 19 families - 70 people - to Horovlu.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.