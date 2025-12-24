403
Readybid Forecasts Surge In Sustainable Travel Procurement As ESG Becomes A Global Priority
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 24 December 2025: ReadyBid, a leading provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, has published its latest Market Trend Report: The Rise of Sustainable Travel Procurement 2026, highlighting a rapid increase in demand for ESG-driven sourcing practices across global hotel procurement programs. The report predicts that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics will become a decisive factor in hotel bidding and contract negotiations by mid-2026.
The report, developed by ReadyBid's analytics division, identifies a growing trend among corporations and travel management companies (TMCs) to embed sustainability directly into their hotel procurement frameworks. As governments, investors, and travelers demand more accountability, organizations are turning to intelligent hotel RFP tools that can measure carbon footprints, energy usage, and social responsibility indicators as part of supplier evaluation.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, commented, "The global shift toward sustainable procurement is not optional anymore - it's inevitable. Our clients want visibility not only into rates but also into how their suppliers perform against ESG commitments. ReadyBid's technology bridges that gap."
ReadyBid's Smart Sustainability Index has positioned the company at the forefront of this trend. The tool allows corporations to score hotels based on their sustainability performance and automatically integrate those results into supplier comparison dashboards. By combining sustainability analytics with hotel sourcing data, ReadyBid enables enterprises to make balanced decisions that align with both financial goals and environmental responsibility.
The 2026 Market Trend Report also found that sustainable sourcing influences traveler satisfaction and brand reputation. Corporations that prioritize eco-friendly procurement are seeing increased employee engagement and compliance with travel policies. As a result, more than 60% of procurement leaders now consider sustainability performance equal to rate competitiveness in supplier evaluations.
In response to this trend, ReadyBid has enhanced its hotel sourcing tool to include live ESG reporting and real-time sustainability scoring. The system connects directly with third-party data providers to validate hotel certifications, green building standards, and social responsibility benchmarks. This gives procurement teams the confidence to select partners who meet both environmental and operational excellence standards.
Friedmann emphasized that sustainable travel procurement will soon define competitive advantage in corporate travel management. "The world's top companies are no longer asking if they should source sustainably - they're asking how. ReadyBid is here to provide the technology that makes that transition efficient, measurable, and strategic," he said.
The report concludes that by 2026, sustainability will be the single most significant differentiator in hotel sourcing strategies worldwide, driving long-term partnerships between corporations and responsible hotel suppliers.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a San Diego-based technology leader specializing in hotel RFP, hotel sourcing, and hotel procurement automation. Its cloud-based platform empowers enterprises and TMCs to streamline sourcing, enhance negotiations, and achieve full transparency across business travel management programs.
Visit or contact [email protected] for details.
Company:-Readybid
User:- Joseph Friedmann
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-6193781325Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
