Kazakhstan Set To Launch Registry For Domestic Producers
The Registry will provide domestic businesses with access to regulated procurements and targeted government support measures. According to amendments to the Law on Industrial Policy, only companies included in the Registry will be eligible for priority procurement participation and state support.
The main requirement for inclusion is verified production within Kazakhstan. Companies can register online via the platform gov by submitting a digitally signed application and undergoing verification and production assessment. Some information will be automatically retrieved from state databases, while missing documents are uploaded by applicants. The system performs digital verification based on production sites, equipment, permits, supply chains, e-invoices, and customs data.
For each of the 3,371 product groups in the foreign economic activity commodity nomenclature, the Registry sets requirements for technological operations and minimum localization levels. Companies included in the Registry will also be subject to ongoing monitoring to maintain their status.
