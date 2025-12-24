403
Brazil Weighs Visa-Free Entry For Chinese Tourists After China Opened The Door
China opened the door first. Since June 1, 2025, Brazilians have been able to enter China without a visa for up to 30 days for tourism, business, family visits, exchanges, or transit.
The policy also covered Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and Peru, and Beijing later extended Brazil's eligibility through the end of 2026. Journalists were excluded.
Brazil has not mirrored the move. Chinese nationals still need a visa, even after a January 2024 agreement signed by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and China 's Wang Yi extended ordinary-passport tourist and business visas from five to ten years.
Those visas allow stays of up to 90 days per visit, renewable. Now Brasília is considering whether to drop the requirement entirely for Chinese tourists and business travelers, though there is no presidential decree.
China tourism surge tests Brazil's visa and migration policies
The tourism numbers are the strongest argument. Brazil recorded 76,524 Chinese tourists in 2024, up 79% from 2023, and roughly 94,400 more through November 2025.
Embratur has underlined the headroom: China generated about 162 million outbound trips in 2024, while Brazil captured roughly 0.05% of that market.
The doubts are political. Officials have debated whether Brazil could become an irregular-migration route in a tense moment across the Americas.
Brazil's recent U.S. experience is often cited. A previous unilateral visa waiver for Americans did not bring reciprocity. Brazil reinstated visas for U.S., Canadian, and Australian visitors on April 10, 2025.
In 2025, there were 38 deportation flights of Brazilians from the United States, with handcuffs drawing public outrage. Even if a waiver comes, planes decide the pace.
Many itineraries still rely on routings like Beijing–Madrid–São Paulo, and a pre-pandemic Air China service using a Spain stop was interrupted in 2020. Brazil's choice is clear: trade friction for volume, and manage the politics that follows.
China now lets Brazilians enter visa-free for up to 30 days through December 31, 2026; Brazil is weighing a reciprocal waiver for Chinese visitors.
Chinese arrivals in Brazil rose to 76,524 in 2024 and about 94,400 from January through November 2025.
The decision links economics to geopolitics: services exports versus migration optics and reciprocity politics.
