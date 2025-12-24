Minister Underscores Early Economic Empowerment Of Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Russeifa, Dec. 24 (Petra) – Minister of Social Development and Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Aid Fund Wafaa Bani Mustafa said that early investment in the skills and potential of persons with disabilities, coupled with their economic empowerment, represents a core pillar of sustainable development and social progress.Speaking during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday for a new cohort of children of National Aid Fund beneficiaries with disabilities, Bani Mustafa said such investment enhances productivity, supports independence, and enables beneficiaries to build a secure future that preserves human dignity. The graduates completed a specialized training program in hydroponics at the Vocational Training Center in Russeifa, implemented through a partnership between the National Aid Fund and the Vocational Training Corporation.Bani Mustafa said the program carries significant developmental and economic value, as it equips participants with practical skills that open pathways to employment and entrepreneurship, facilitating a transition from reliance on assistance to productive participation in the economy. She noted that 20 trainees graduated from the program out of more than 40 beneficiaries trained in hydroponics, a sector of national priority due to its role in supporting food security.She said the initiative reflects effective institutional integration with the Vocational Training Corporation, which plays a key role in building the capacities of trainees across the Kingdom. The program aligns with the National Strategy for Social Protection for Persons with Disabilities, particularly the Dignity pillar, which includes economic empowerment initiatives tailored to the intellectual and physical abilities of beneficiaries' children to support their entry into the labor market.Bani Mustafa said the Ministry of Social Development is working to ensure the sustainability of the training outcomes by linking graduates with opportunities to establish productive projects in cooperation with the voluntary sector in Zarqa Governorate. She stressed the importance of developing mechanisms to expand the initiative and provide the necessary resources to achieve lasting and effective economic empowerment.National Aid Fund Director General Khitam Shinikat said the hydroponics program represents more than vocational training, describing it as a message that every individual has the capacity to contribute when given appropriate opportunities and support.Shinikat said that in 2025 the Fund intensified efforts to translate economic empowerment into measurable outcomes, noting that 40 persons with disabilities benefited from empowerment programs, while 166 were integrated into the labor market through the national employment platform "Sajjil," or "Sign UP." She added that the total number of trainees reached 2,447.She said the Fund, in cooperation with the Vocational Training Corporation, ensured an inclusive training environment by providing safe transportation and the necessary logistical support to enable participants' regular attendance and continuity.