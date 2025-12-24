Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) US Lab Accredited By College Of American Pathologists - Extends Precision Dx Lab

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF) announced that its US Reference Laboratory has received accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP's Accreditation Programs.

- Proteomics International USA Reference Laboratory receives accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

- Proteomics International USA also completes installation of new mass spectrometry platform that underpins the commercialisation of the suite of new Promarker precision diagnostic blood tests led by PromarkerEso and PromarkerEndo

- CAP accreditation for testing of clinical samples is recognised for its rigorous and robust standards, and is widely considered the gold standard for laboratory quality in the United States

- Protocols for the PromarkerEso diagnostic test for esophageal cancer are now being implemented in the laboratory as a prelude to launching this test in the USA in 2026

- CAP accreditation adds to the existing Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment ("CLIA") certification held by Proteomics International's California-based laboratory

Proteomics International opened its clinical laboratory in Irvine, California earlier this year following award of a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment ("CLIA") certificate of registration and a California State Licence [ASX 28 February].

CAP accreditation sets more demanding expectations than the CLIA requirements and is widely considered the gold standard for clinical laboratory quality in the United States. The CAP accreditation is recognised for rigorous and robust standards, and elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important route by which laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Proteomics International USA's Medical Director Dr John Thorson, MD, PhD, on being advised of this global recognition said, "We are pleased to be acknowledged for the excellence of the services being provided, and proud to join the list of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the installation of a new mass spectrometry platform that underpins the commercialisation of the Promarker suite of precision diagnostic blood tests. This instrumentation extends the laboratory's existing immunoassay capability, which is already used to provide the PromarkerD predictive test for diabetes-related chronic kidney disease (DKD) to patients in California.

Proteomics International USA is currently employing this new platform to establish its PromarkerEso diagnostic test for the detection of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), to enable this test to be launched in the USA in 2026.

Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said, "Our Company continues to raise its international profile with these achievements. Attaining CLIA/CAP certification is another important milestone in the commercialisation of the Promarker suite of diagnostics. CAP is a universally recognised clinical accreditation that puts Proteomics International firmly on the map as a leading provider of quality precision diagnostics. I am also delighted that we have moved quickly to establish our mass spectrometry platform for PromarkerEso - one that can also support the PromarkerEndo test for endometriosis in the future."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities and reflect the most recent best practices.

About the College of American Pathologists ()

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide.

