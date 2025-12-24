Inaugural Qatar-China Film Festival Opens In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar-China Film Festival has officially opened marking a significant cultural milestone in the deepening relationship between Qatar and China.

The inaugural edition of the three-day festival, which runs until today, December 24, is being conducted under the theme of cultural dialogue and cinematic exchange, uniting filmmakers, cultural officials, diplomats, and cinema lovers to honour the expanding global influence of Chinese cinema and its appeal to Qatari viewers.

The opening ceremony established a festive atmosphere, starting with a welcome reception, followed by formal statements from high-ranking representatives of the cultural institutions of both nations.

Officials during the opening of Qatar-China Film Festival at the Katara Cinema.

Speaking at the event at the Katara Cinema, International Relations Manager at Sheikh Hamad Awards for Translation and International Understanding, Layal Mohammed, described the festival as a“significant milestone in our shared journey of creative dialogue,” emphasising the power of cinema to bridge cultures and foster mutual understanding.

She highlighted the festival's role in exposing Qatari audiences-particularly young people-to the rhythm and spirit of modern China through storytelling that transcends language and geography.

Deputy Director of China National Film Development Special Funds Management Committee Office, Liu Yuxia, echoed this sentiment, underscoring that the festival represents the first large-scale, national-level presentation of Chinese cinema in Qatar.

In her opening remarks, Yuxia noted that the event marked a transition from distant cultural exchanges to a“face-to-face dialogue, conducted through the universal language of film,” positioning Doha as a new platform for cinematic cooperation.

The festival's carefully curated programme reflected both artistic diversity and thematic relevance. The opening night featured Detective Chinatown 1900, a high-profile production that blends comedy, mystery and historical narrative, offering audiences an accessible entry point into contemporary Chinese filmmaking.

Screenings continued across multiple venues, including Red Hall and Novo Cinema, over several days, presenting a total of six films selected to resonate with Qatar's cultural landscape and its status as a global sports and youth hub.

Among the highlighted titles were Pegasus 2, a racing-themed comedy-drama that aligns with Qatar's passion for motorsports; One and Only, which explores youth culture and street dance; and I Am What I Am 2, a film that combines traditional Chinese lion dance with a modern story of perseverance. Together, the selections showcased the breadth of Chinese cinema, spanning animation, drama, comedy and suspense, while emphasizing universal values such as ambition, resilience and creativity.

Beyond the screenings, the festival carried broader symbolic significance. Speakers from both sides linked the event to the expanding China–Qatar partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative, noting the steady growth of cooperation in cultural and commercial fields. The successful launch of the Qatar-China Film Festival was described as not only a new chapter in bilateral relations, but also a foundation for future collaboration in film co-production, talent development and youth-oriented film education.