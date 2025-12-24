Padel Championship For Qatari Students In UK Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Qatar International Islamic Bank, the seventh edition of the Padel Championship for Qatari students in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland concluded.

The tournament was organised by the Cultural Attaché in cooperation with the Qatar Padel Federation, with the participation of 20 teams.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that Cultural Attache of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland Fahad bin Mohammed Al Kuwari, and Military Attache Colonel Mohammed bin Jassim Al Kuwari crowned the teams that placed first, second, and third.

The Ministry said that students Adel Ghanem from King's College London and Rashid Wali from Loughborough University came first in the championship. Second place went to students Tamim Al Hudaifi and Ali Al Hanzab from the University of Westminster, while third place was secured by students Abdulrahman Al Mulla from the University of Hull and Hamad Al Marzouqi from the University of Liverpool.

Fahad bin Mohammed Al Kuwari expressed his happiness with the great success of the championship, affirming that the Cultural Attaché is keen to organize a wide range of sports, cultural, and social activities for Qatari students, with the aim of supporting them and strengthening their presence within their educational environments.

Al Kuwari explained that this edition of the championship recorded the largest participation in its history, with 20 teams comprising 40 students competing across various stages of the tournament. He also extended his thanks to Qatar International Islamic Bank for sponsoring the championship in cooperation with the Qatar Padel Federation.

Adel Ghanem, tournament winner, expressed his delight at the achievement, extending his thanks to the Cultural Attaché and all partners supporting the championship. He also thanked the audience whose presence created an enthusiastic atmosphere during the matches, as well as his playing partner Rashid Wali for their cooperation and outstanding performance on the court.

Meanwhile, Tameem Al Hudaifi, winner of second place, stated that the championship plays a significant role in enhancing students' mental well-being and encouraging them to engage in sports. He emphasized that such events create a friendly atmosphere reminiscent of life in Qatar, helping students alleviate feelings of homesickness.