Changan Automobile Secures Level 3 Autonomous Driving Approval, Leading Next Generation of Intelligent Mobility
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, UAE, December 23, 2025 – Changan Automobile has announced that its DEEPAL brand has received product access approval for Level 3 autonomous driving, marking a major milestone in the brand’s intelligent journey.
The approval enables DEEPAL vehicles to manage key driving functions under defined conditions, such as traffic congestion on highways and urban expressways. Drivers are required to remain on standby and ready to take control when required, in line with Level 3 autonomy requirements.
This milestone reinforces Changan’s leadership in intelligent driving and its commitment to delivering safe, reliable mobility solutions for global markets.
Safety: The SDA Intelligence Approach
Safety remains at the core of Changan’s autonomous driving development. The Level 3 approval follows extensive system-level validation, including more than 5 million kilometers of real-world road testing across 185 scenarios, with 36% involving extreme conditions.
These tests demonstrate the system’s ability to operate reliably and responsibly within clearly defined parameters, prioritising driver safety at every stage.
This capability is powered by SDA Intelligence, Changan’s proprietary intelligent driving framework. Designed as a full-lifecycle, closed-loop safety system, SDA Intelligence integrates vehicle engineering, software development, multi-layer testing, cybersecurity, and continuous real-world monitoring. Together, these elements ensure autonomous functions are deployed securely, operate only within approved conditions, and continuously improve through data-driven feedback.
Engineering Excellence Driving Innovation
Changan’s Level 3 capability is underpinned by decades of automotive expertise and a robust global R&D network spanning six countries and ten locations, with more than 24,000 engineers and over 180 laboratories. With over CNY 60 billion invested in R&D in recent years and a growing portfolio of patents, this infrastructure enables the rapid development and continuous evolution of intelligent driving technologies.
A Bold Future: Expanding Intelligent Mobility
The approval marks a key step in Changan’s vision to bring intelligent driving solutions to key global markets. By combining extensive experience, cutting edge technology, and a safety-first approach, Changan is positioned to deliver reliable and advanced mobility solutions to regions seeking innovative automotive experiences.
