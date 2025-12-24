403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elegance in Command: The White HUAWEI Mate XT Is the Most Advanced Tri-Fold Smartphone Ever Created
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 24, 2025 - Every era of technology is marked by devices that redefine expectations rather than follow them. In 2025, that defining moment belongs to the HUAWEI Mate XT. As the world’s first commercially available tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT doesn’t simply innovate—it establishes an entirely new category.
Now, the Mate XT family is expanding, welcoming a new, ultra-trendy White colorway, adding a fresh layer of modern elegance to a device already considered the pinnacle of foldable engineering. Where Black and Red conveyed power and prestige, White introduces purity, futurism, and fashion-forward minimalism, perfectly matching the Mate XT’s status as a luxury technology icon.
This is not a phone you compare. This is a phone that stands alone.
A Design That Redefines Slimness and Luxury
Despite housing three displays, the HUAWEI Mate XT is the thinnest tri-fold smartphone ever made, measuring just 3.6mm in full triple-screen mode, a feat that remains unmatched across the industry.
Its design language is unmistakably Huawei ULTIMATE DESIGN. The iconic Star Diamond camera module returns with a refined Sinusoidal Cutting technique, delivering sharper contours and a more sculptural, three-dimensional presence. Each camera module features unique Eonic Curves, crafted over 22 days and 78 precision processes, ensuring that no two Mate XT devices are exactly alike.
The rear finish is wrapped in ultra-thin 0.47mm premium leather, crafted from aerospace-grade fiber that is both ultra-light and ultra-strong. With the introduction of the White edition, the Mate XT now offers a look that feels bold yet clean, luxurious yet contemporary—a perfect expression of modern tech fashion.
One Device. Three Screens. Infinite Possibilities.
At the heart of the Mate XT lies the 10.2-inch HUAWEI X-True™ Display, the largest display ever fitted into a smartphone. This immersive 3K panel delivers ultra-high-resolution visuals with exceptional color accuracy, deep contrast, and balanced highlights.
The tri-fold structure enables three distinct usage modes:
•Single Screen (6.4”) for everyday smartphone tasks
•Dual Screen (7.9”) for enhanced productivity and reading
•Triple Screen (10.2”) for full tablet-like immersion
With a 92% screen-to-body ratio, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, the Mate XT delivers a viewing experience that feels cinematic, fluid, and intelligent—no matter how you fold it.
Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera: Precision Without Compromise
The HUAWEI Mate XT is the first foldable smartphone to feature a 10-size Adjustable Physical Aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. Controlled by a ring-shaped magnetic motor and built with a 6-blade, 18-sided structure, it delivers unmatched control over depth, light, and motion.
Paired with a 5.5x periscope telephoto lens, ultra-wide camera, and Ultra Speed Snapshot, the XMAGE system transforms the Mate XT into a professional-grade imaging tool—capturing everything from expansive landscapes to fast-moving moments with absolute clarity.
The World’s Most Precise Tri-Fold Hinge System
Engineering a tri-fold phone requires more than innovation—it demands perfection. The Mate XT’s Advanced Precision Hinge System is the thinnest and most complex hinge ever used in a smartphone.
Built with 100% core components using 1900MPa ultra-high-strength steel, the system reduces overall thickness by 23%, while maintaining balance, durability, and smooth motion. The result is a folding experience that feels effortless, stable, and engineered for long-term daily use.
Power That Matches the Innovation
Despite its ultra-slim structure, the Mate XT packs a 5600mAh silicon-anode battery, just 1.9mm thick—the thinnest large-capacity battery of its kind.
It supports:
•66W HUAWEI SuperCharge (wired)
•50W wireless charging
•7.5W wireless reverse charging
This ensures all-day performance across all three screen modes, without compromise.
A New Era of Mobile Intelligence
The HUAWEI Mate XT is more than a smartphone. It is a phone, a tablet, and a productivity powerhouse in one elegant device. With the arrival of the new White edition, the Mate XT family evolves not just technologically, but stylistically cementing its place as the ultimate symbol of foldable innovation and luxury design.
This is not just the future of foldables. This is the benchmark.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
Now, the Mate XT family is expanding, welcoming a new, ultra-trendy White colorway, adding a fresh layer of modern elegance to a device already considered the pinnacle of foldable engineering. Where Black and Red conveyed power and prestige, White introduces purity, futurism, and fashion-forward minimalism, perfectly matching the Mate XT’s status as a luxury technology icon.
This is not a phone you compare. This is a phone that stands alone.
A Design That Redefines Slimness and Luxury
Despite housing three displays, the HUAWEI Mate XT is the thinnest tri-fold smartphone ever made, measuring just 3.6mm in full triple-screen mode, a feat that remains unmatched across the industry.
Its design language is unmistakably Huawei ULTIMATE DESIGN. The iconic Star Diamond camera module returns with a refined Sinusoidal Cutting technique, delivering sharper contours and a more sculptural, three-dimensional presence. Each camera module features unique Eonic Curves, crafted over 22 days and 78 precision processes, ensuring that no two Mate XT devices are exactly alike.
The rear finish is wrapped in ultra-thin 0.47mm premium leather, crafted from aerospace-grade fiber that is both ultra-light and ultra-strong. With the introduction of the White edition, the Mate XT now offers a look that feels bold yet clean, luxurious yet contemporary—a perfect expression of modern tech fashion.
One Device. Three Screens. Infinite Possibilities.
At the heart of the Mate XT lies the 10.2-inch HUAWEI X-True™ Display, the largest display ever fitted into a smartphone. This immersive 3K panel delivers ultra-high-resolution visuals with exceptional color accuracy, deep contrast, and balanced highlights.
The tri-fold structure enables three distinct usage modes:
•Single Screen (6.4”) for everyday smartphone tasks
•Dual Screen (7.9”) for enhanced productivity and reading
•Triple Screen (10.2”) for full tablet-like immersion
With a 92% screen-to-body ratio, 1800 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, the Mate XT delivers a viewing experience that feels cinematic, fluid, and intelligent—no matter how you fold it.
Ultra Aperture XMAGE Camera: Precision Without Compromise
The HUAWEI Mate XT is the first foldable smartphone to feature a 10-size Adjustable Physical Aperture, ranging from f/1.4 to f/4.0. Controlled by a ring-shaped magnetic motor and built with a 6-blade, 18-sided structure, it delivers unmatched control over depth, light, and motion.
Paired with a 5.5x periscope telephoto lens, ultra-wide camera, and Ultra Speed Snapshot, the XMAGE system transforms the Mate XT into a professional-grade imaging tool—capturing everything from expansive landscapes to fast-moving moments with absolute clarity.
The World’s Most Precise Tri-Fold Hinge System
Engineering a tri-fold phone requires more than innovation—it demands perfection. The Mate XT’s Advanced Precision Hinge System is the thinnest and most complex hinge ever used in a smartphone.
Built with 100% core components using 1900MPa ultra-high-strength steel, the system reduces overall thickness by 23%, while maintaining balance, durability, and smooth motion. The result is a folding experience that feels effortless, stable, and engineered for long-term daily use.
Power That Matches the Innovation
Despite its ultra-slim structure, the Mate XT packs a 5600mAh silicon-anode battery, just 1.9mm thick—the thinnest large-capacity battery of its kind.
It supports:
•66W HUAWEI SuperCharge (wired)
•50W wireless charging
•7.5W wireless reverse charging
This ensures all-day performance across all three screen modes, without compromise.
A New Era of Mobile Intelligence
The HUAWEI Mate XT is more than a smartphone. It is a phone, a tablet, and a productivity powerhouse in one elegant device. With the arrival of the new White edition, the Mate XT family evolves not just technologically, but stylistically cementing its place as the ultimate symbol of foldable innovation and luxury design.
This is not just the future of foldables. This is the benchmark.
About Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG)
Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) is one of Huawei’s three core business units and a global leader in smart devices and intelligent consumer experiences. With a product portfolio that includes smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables, audio devices, and cloud services. Operating in over 170 countries and regions, Huawei CBG serves more than a third of the world’s population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, and China. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.
Huawei CBG is recognized as one of the world’s top smartphone brands and remains committed to driving digital inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through intelligent, user-centric products that enhance everyday life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment