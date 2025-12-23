Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Chilly Winds, Dense Fog In City Cold Wave Persists Across State

Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka continue to experience chilly winds and dense morning fog as a cold wave grips the state. The IMD has warned of lower temperatures, poor visibility and cold conditions.

Bengaluru experienced a cool morning with City station recording 15.2°C, KIAL Airport 14.6°C, and HAL Airport 14.4°C under sunny conditions.

The city reported clear skies, with the temperature expected to hover around 19°C, humidity at 58 per cent, and winds at 15.1 km/h.

However, air quality remained poor, with the AQI ranging between 70 and 190, prompting health advisories for vulnerable groups.

Several districts across Karnataka recorded low minimum temperatures, signalling the continuation of a cold spell across the state.

Bidar reported the lowest temperature in North Karnataka at 9.2°C, while Hassan recorded 7.9°C, though officials said the reading is being verified. Mysuru at 13.0°C and Mandya at 11.8°C reported cooler conditions than Bengaluru, indicating widespread cold weather across interior districts.

The Meteorological Department said temperatures are expected to dip further in many areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog in North, Central, South Interior Karnataka and Bengaluru during early morning hours.

Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously due to reduced visibility. Cold winds are likely to persist in districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Gadag, Dharwad and Haveri, with temperatures expected to remain slightly below normal throughout the day.

Coastal districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with little to no chance of rain, the IMD said. Meanwhile, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts are expected to witness cold conditions with morning fog.

Overall, the cold wave and foggy weather are likely to continue across most parts of Karnataka, with no significant rainfall forecast for the state.