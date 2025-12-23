MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ReeXploration Announces Closing of $1,000,000 Private Placement

December 23, 2025 4:15 PM EST | Source: ReeXploration Inc.

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2025) - ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the " Financing "). This Financing will fund the next phase of exploration at the Company's Eureka Project located in Namibia's Erongo Mining District, the country's premier uranium corridor. ReeXploration will now focus on the drill program designed to test a newly identified and highly-prospective uranium target in early 2026.

The Financing comprised of 9,090,910 shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") at $0.11 per Share. The Company paid Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, a cash fee of $70,000 or 7% of proceeds raised and issued 636,363 compensation warrants entitling the agent to purchase that number of Shares at $0.11 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The engagement of Numus Capital Corp. and the Financing may constitute Related Party Transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI-61-101"). The Company is relying upon an exemption for shareholder approval required under section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that any related party elements of such transactions would not exceed 25% of market capitalization of the Company.

All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period lasting four-months and one day from the closing.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) is a Canadian exploration company positioned to help meet surging global demand for secure, responsible supplies of critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition, advanced technologies and national defense. The Company's flagship Eureka Project in central Namibia pairs a technically proven rare earth foundation - supported by the production of a clean, Western-standard monazite concentrate - with a newly defined, high-priority uranium target located within one of the world's most established uranium corridors. Together, these commodities provide multi-path discovery potential aligned with accelerating global efforts to diversify critical mineral and nuclear fuel supply. Supported by a Namibia-based technical team and guided by global critical minerals experts, ReeXploration is advancing a disciplined, discovery-led strategy, building a credible, ESG-aligned platform positioned to benefit from the global race to diversify and secure responsible supply chains.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. ReeXploration does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to ReeXploration. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by ReeXploration with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further details are available on the Corporation's website at or contact Christopher Drysdale, Interim CEO of ReeXploration Inc., at +1 902-334-1949, ....







