Moci Holds Event On Gulf Digital Transformation Workshops In Factories

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in collaboration with Qatar Development Bank (QDB), the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting (GOIC), and the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), organized the event on Gulf workshops on digital transformation in factories.

The event brought together official delegations from the public entities concerned with industry and digital transformation in the GCC states, alongside a host of high-ranking officials from relevant agencies, as well as representatives of the industrial sector.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry highlighted that the event was part of its ongoing efforts to support digital transformation in the industrial sector, shore up factories' readiness to pursue fourth industrial revolution technologies, contributing to upgrading production efficiency, optimizing product quality, and enhancing competitiveness.

The two-day event was broadly intended to support the complementary path of establishing the GCC Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the State of Qatar, to position itself as a regional unified hub with the objective of boosting digital industry, sharing Gulf expertise, and projecting the Qatari experience in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to transition toward smart industry.

This is alongside strengthening Gulf cooperation and industrial integration, sharing knowledge among the GCC member states, culminating in developing policies and practices in the areas of digital transformation and state-of-the-art technologies.

Overall, the event featured a workshop on transition toward operational excellence that drilled down on applying digital transformation methodologies, as well as organizing field visits for the participating Gulf delegations to the Small and Medium Industries Zone to be familiarized with the practical experiences in operating modern technologies.

The event agenda also included an array of workshops and panel discussions that delved into topics of spearheading digital transformation, figuring out the challenges besetting small and medium enterprises, as well as exploring inspiring success stories.

In addition, a strategic session was convened on the path of establishing the GCC Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which reviewed the status quo and future trends, in addition to a brainstorming session that focused on beefing up Gulf integration in the industrial field.

The brainstorming session vividly addressed building an integrated Gulf system for technological and consultative service providers and spreading awareness about digital industry culture.

Also discussed were data governance and protection, as well as opportunities for Gulf coordination in regulatory frameworks and standards.

The workshops' sessions wound up by emphasizing the pivotal role of digital transformation in enhancing productivity and increasing national industries' competitiveness to help achieve sustainable industrial growth.