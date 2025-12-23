Geefi (GEE) Defies Market Volatility, Entering Phase 3 Of Presale With Over $1.6 Million Raised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Resilience and unwavering community support have propelled the GeeFi project forward as it officially enters Phase 3 of its token presale. Despite facing broader instability and challenging conditions in the global cryptocurrency markets, the project has successfully raised over $1.6 million.







This significant financial achievement highlights a clear shift in investor sentiment toward projects that offer tangible utility and robust infrastructure over speculative assets.

A Functional Ecosystem Anchoring Value

Central to this resilience is the functional ecosystem that GeeFi has already deployed. Unlike many presale projects that rely solely on promises, the non-custodial GeeFi Wallet is fully operational and available for download on Android devices today. The development team is also actively working on the iOS version to ensure universal accessibility. This wallet serves as the secure foundation for the broader ecosystem, which will soon integrate the GeeFi DEX and crypto debit cards, bridging the gap between digital assets and real-world spending.