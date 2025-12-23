2026 London Design Awards Launches To Celebrate Global Achievements In Design And Creativity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2026 London Design Awards is now accepting global submissions, inviting architects, designers, brands, and studios to showcase their most accomplished designs in architecture, interior, product, packaging, landscape, and UX/UI design. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition continues to celebrate outstanding achievements in design and innovation, recognising professionals whose work defines excellence, functionality, and creative influence within the global design industry.

“Every designer begins with a question - how can we make this better?” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“That question drives progress, and it's the foundation of what the London Design Awards stands for. We're expecting to see entries this year that reflect that pursuit, work that solves problems beautifully and defines where design is heading next.”

Categories & Global Participation

Submissions are now open across major categories, including Architectural Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Communication Design, Packaging Design, Landscape Design, Service Design, Fashion Design, Conceptual Design and UX/UI Design.

Each entry will be evaluated by an international jury of design leaders through a blind judging process that ensures fairness, precision, and authenticity in every decision.

Key Dates & Entry Information

Submissions for the 2026 London Design Awards are now open to designers worldwide. Participants are encouraged to complete their entries early, with the Early Bird Deadline on 29 January 2026 and submissions accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on 8 May 2026.

The official results will be announced on 26 June 2026, recognising this year's most accomplished achievements across global design excellence. Early entrants can take advantage of the most affordable entry rates, making it accessible for professionals and studios of all scales to participate in this international competition.

For more entry details or to submit an entry, visit .

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.