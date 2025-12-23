'Multai To Multapi': MP CM Announces Name Change Foundation Stone Laid For New Medical College

MENAFN - IANS) Betul, Dec 23 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state government has agreed to rename the town of Multai in Betul district to its historical name "Multapi".

A tribal Museum will also be opened in Betul. The tribal museum will be constructed in Betul to preserve and showcase the region's rich cultural heritage, Yadav said.

The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony of a new medical college in the district under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, attended by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda. The Chief Minister said that upon receiving a formal proposal from the local administration and leadership, the state government will forward it to the Central government for approval.

Historically, Multai-a tehsil headquarters in Betul district-was known as "Multapi" because the Tapti River originates from there. Local MLA Chandrashekhar Deshmukh has already submitted a proposal, noting that the name change would restore the town's original identity and promote religious tourism.

Yadav also unveiled several development initiatives for the Multai area, including a jaggery (gud) manufacturing cluster, Kosmi Industrial Area, a wooden cluster, a Mahi Industrial Cluster, community hospitals, community centres, and other infrastructure projects.

He performed the Bhoomi Pujan for investment proposals worth Rs 373 crore. The event featured the foundation stone-laying for the new medical college in Betul, aimed at enhancing healthcare in the tribal-dominated region.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted significant national health achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that over 40 crore people have been screened for hypertension, with 6.8 crore now receiving medication, alongside screenings for diabetes (4.6 crore on treatment) and oral cancer (34 crore screened, identifying 2 lakh cases).

Tuberculosis incidence has dropped by 21 per cent since 2015, surpassing the global average reduction of 12 per cent. Nadda emphasised improvements in maternal health, with policies ensuring at least five (or eight in special cases) antenatal check-ups and 89 per cent institutional deliveries, reducing the Maternal Mortality Ratio to around 97 per 100,000 live births.

Under Ayushman Bharat, Rs 5 lakh health coverage is provided to 60 crore people. Nationally, medical colleges have doubled from 387 in 2014 to approximately 780-829, with MBBS seats rising from 51,000 to over 1.29 lakh, and plans to add 75,000 more by 2029, along with increased postgraduate seats.

Madhya Pradesh is set to get 14 new medical colleges, with the Betul facility expected to be fully operational in four years.

Yadav reiterated the government's commitment to welfare schemes for the poor, women, and tribal communities, guided by PM Modi's vision.

The new medical college is projected to significantly improve healthcare access in the region.