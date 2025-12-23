403
Deadly clashes erupt between Syrian government, SDF in Aleppo
(MENAFN) Deadly fighting broke out in Aleppo on Monday as troops loyal to the Damascus government clashed with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), leaving at least two civilians dead and several others injured, according to city health authorities cited by state media. Both sides have traded blame over the violence.
The Syrian Interior Ministry accused the SDF of “treachery,” alleging that the fighters withdrew from shared checkpoints in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods and then attacked government positions and nearby residential areas. The SDF rejected the claims, saying they had already handed control of the checkpoints to government forces under an April 1 agreement and blaming fragmented government factions for besieging the neighborhoods for months.
The clashes come amid stalled implementation of an agreement reached last April, under which Aleppo’s Kurdish areas were placed under Damascus authority while retaining limited autonomy. A parallel arrangement envisioned the integration of Kurdish-led civil and military structures into the central government by the end of 2025, though the SDF continues to control roughly a quarter of Syria.
Tensions have been fueled by repeated incidents between Damascus-aligned forces and SDF units across the country. The latest fighting coincided with a visit to Damascus by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who criticized the SDF for failing to comply with the agreement and urged it to stop obstructing Syria’s path to stability and unity.
Türkiye has frequently conducted cross-border operations against Kurdish militias in Syria, viewing the SDF as linked to the PKK, a group Ankara designates as terrorist. Meanwhile, the SDF has maintained close ties with the US, acting as Washington’s key partner in northern Syria.
