Motorcycle bomb kills one in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion late Monday in Al-Bukamal city, located in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province, claimed the life of one person, local media reported.
State-run TV channel, citing an unnamed security source, said the blast occurred in the Tuayba neighborhood, without providing additional details. A Syrian news outlet indicated that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device planted inside a motorcycle.
Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken steps to restore security, implement political and economic reforms, promote social cohesion, and expand cooperation with regional and international partners.
Assad, who had ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule. A transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was established in January.
