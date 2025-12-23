Quantum Capital Partners Arranges $20.5M Refinancing For Hampton Inn & Suites On Monterey Peninsula

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Quantum Capital Partners, a leading commercial real estate finance firm, has successfully arranged a $20.5 million refinance loan for the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Marina, California. The financing was secured by Quantum Vice President Kevin Wong.

Delivered in early 2023, the 60,000-square-foot, four-story hotel represents one of the first newly built Hilton-branded limited-service assets to enter the Marina market in years.

The proceeds effectively retire the original construction loan. Navigating the current capital markets landscape, Quantum structured a floating-rate loan with a starting interest rate under 6%. This structure provides the sponsor with immediate favorable terms while positioning the asset to capitalize on a projected declining interest rate environment.

"Securing a sub-6% starting rate in today's hospitality lending climate is a testament to the quality of this asset and the sponsorship," said Kevin Wong of Quantum Capital Partners. "We were able to identify a lender who understood the value of a brand-new, high-performing asset in a high-barrier coastal market. The floating rate structure aligns perfectly with the sponsor's business plan to capture upside as rates continue a downward path."

Property Highlights:

Design: The four-story, 60,000-square-foot property features spacious guest rooms and a modern lobby designed as a coastal retreat.

Amenities: Distinguished from standard limited-service offerings, the hotel features an indoor pool, dedicated meeting space, and enhanced business traveler amenities.

Sustainability: The development includes on-site electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, catering to the strong drive-to leisure market of the Central Coast.

Location & Connectivity: Located immediately off Highway 1, the hotel serves as a convenient hub for the Monterey Peninsula. The property is approximately a 15-minute drive from major demand drivers, including the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, and the world-renowned golf courses at Pebble Beach. Its proximity to Marina State Beach and regional bike paths positions it as a preferred base for both corporate transients and coastal recreation travelers.

About Quantum Capital Partners Based in Beverly Hills, California, Quantum Capital Partners provides a full range of commercial real estate financing services. The principals of Quantum Capital Partners have completed more than 800 debt and equity transactions with an aggregate value in excess of $10 billion. Founded on the principle that good advice reflects knowledge and experience, Quantum has earned the reputation as a premier provider of commercial real estate capital and unbiased advisory services. The team's rare blend of hands-on real estate experience and sophisticated capital markets expertise has allowed them to establish an unrivaled ability to connect clients to the smartest capital.