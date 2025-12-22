Lingoclass Expands With New Manchester Campus, Bringing Asian Language Learning To The North

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading Asian language school opens second location in Manchester city centre, offering face-to-face and online courses in Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Japanese, and Korean







MANCHESTER, UK - LingoClass, a well-established Asian language school in London, is excited to announce the opening of its new Manchester campus at CORE, Brown Street, Manchester M2 1DH. This expansion means that students across the North of England can now access high-quality Mandarin, Cantonese, Japanese, and Korean language courses without travelling to the capital.

Basically, LingoClass has been helping students achieve their language goals in London for several years, and the team felt it was the right time to bring the same level of expertise and personalised teaching to Manchester. The new campus is conveniently located just five minutes walk from Market Street Tram Stop, making it easily accessible for professionals, students, and anyone interested in learning Asian languages.

"We're really pleased to open our Manchester location," says the LingoClass team. "There's been growing demand for quality Mandarin Chinese and other Asian language courses outside of London, and we wanted to make sure students in Manchester and the surrounding areas have access to the same professional teaching and flexible learning options."

The Manchester campus offers a range of learning formats to suit different needs and schedules. For those who prefer face-to-face interaction, LingoClass provides offline group courses with a minimum of four people, private one-to-one lessons, and corporate training programmes tailored to business needs. It is worth mentioning that all courses are taught by native-speaking teachers who use an interactive, communicative approach that focuses on building real conversational confidence.

For students who can't make it to either the London or Manchester locations, LingoClass also offers online private language lessons through their professional online platform. These online classes give students the flexibility to learn from anywhere while still receiving personalised attention from expert teachers. The online private lessons use Zoom technology with a beautiful, user-friendly interface, and teachers work with each student to create lesson plans specific to their individual goals and needs.

The London campus, located at 20 Red Lion Street, London WC1R 4PS, remains fully operational and continues to serve students in the capital. Like the Manchester location, it's just five minutes walk from Holborn station, making both campuses highly accessible for busy professionals and students.

We have to add that LingoClass stands out from other language schools because of its focus specifically on Asian languages and its team of professional linguists and experienced language teachers. Whether students are learning Chinese for business, studying Japanese for travel, picking up Korean for cultural interests, or learning Cantonese to connect with family heritage, LingoClass provides the hands-on learning and real-world perspective needed to succeed.

Both campuses offer flexible scheduling options, and the school's range of course types means there's something suitable for complete beginners through to advanced learners. The interactive teaching methodology has been refined over years of experience and focuses on getting students communicating confidently as quickly as possible.

LingoClass manages language education differently than traditional schools. The team understands that adult learners have busy lives, which is why they've created various options including intensive courses, weekend classes, and the popular online private tuition. Corporate clients particularly appreciate the tailored business language programmes that can be delivered either at the company's premises or at LingoClass campuses.

For anyone considering learning an Asian language, whether Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Japanese, or Korean, LingoClass now offers more options than ever before with two convenient campus locations and comprehensive online learning.

About LingoClass

LingoClass is a leading Asian language school Londo with centres in London and Manchester, specialising in Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Japanese, and Korean language education. The school offers offline group courses, private lessons, and corporate training, as well as online private language lessons for students who prefer remote learning. All courses are taught by native-speaking teachers using proven communicative teaching methods.