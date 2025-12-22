Zipline Previews New Brand-Forward User Interface At NRF 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Zipline, the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication, today announced a major refresh of its user interface, which will be previewed publicly for the first time at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show. The redesigned experience introduces a modern, mobile-first interface with enhanced navigation, improved clarity, and new brand-forward customization capabilities, giving retailers the ability to tailor Zipline's look and feel to reflect their own brand identity.

Designed from the inside out, the new UI represents a significant investment in how frontline teams interact with critical information every day. Informed by extensive customer feedback and real-world testing with more than 150 leading brands, the refresh is focused on simplifying every interaction while laying a foundation for the future of frontline work.

“At its core, this refresh is about clarity, making it easier for frontline teams to quickly find, understand, and act on the information that matters most,” said Bradley Smith, Director of Design at Zipline.“We modernized the experience without changing what customers already love about Zipline, and we added powerful new branding tools so organizations can make the platform feel like a true extension of their own brand.”

A More Modern, Mobile-First Experience

The refreshed UI features a confident, clean visual design with lighter typography, fresh colors, and improved spacing to reduce distraction and improve readability, especially in fast-paced, frontline environments. Navigation has been reimagined with clearer hierarchy, improved notifications, and a new floating navigation bar across mobile and responsive web, helping users move through the product more intuitively.

While the underlying functionality remains the same, the refreshed UI delivers a noticeably more open, calm, and modern experience and is purpose-built for how frontline teams work today.

New Brand Capabilities That Put Identity Front and Center

One of the most visible enhancements in the new UI is a dynamic, brandable navigation framework that allows organizations to incorporate their own logos and visual identity directly into the platform. These branding capabilities give customers greater control over the look and feel of Zipline, reinforcing brand consistency and creating a more familiar, engaging experience for frontline teams.

“This is a brandable and lovable experience,” Smith added.“Retailers can now let their brand voice shine through the product in a way that feels natural, polished, and distinctly theirs.”

Zipline will offer a preview of its refreshed experience at NRF 2026; stop by booth #5251 for a firsthand look at what's coming.

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world's best brands - including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and American Eagle Outfitters.- bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights.