Ninja Martial Arts Competitions Held In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The first promotional Ninja-style martial arts competitions were held in southern Ghazni province between athletes from four provinces, including Kabul.

Bilal Mujahid, Head of Physical Education and Sports, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the competitions were organized by the Afghanistan Martial Arts Federation's local representation, in cooperation with the Directorate of Physical Education, Olympic and Sports Affairs, and were held at the state gymnasium in Ghazni city.

He added that 110 athletes participated in the competitions across three age categories-juniors, youths, and seniors.

According to him, the results saw Ghazni securing first place, Herat second, Kabul third, and Paktia fourth.

Mujahid said the competitions were held to identify talent, promote the Ninja sport, and motivate athletes.

Several athletes also expressed satisfaction with the organization of the event, saying such competitions encouraged players to perform better in the future.

At the end of event, the federation awarded medals, belts, and certificates of appreciation to the top-performing athletes.

