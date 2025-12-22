Microcloud Hologram Inc. Develops Serial-Parallel Architecture-Based FPGA Quantum Computing Simulation Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, launched a brand-new FPGA-based quantum computing simulation framework founded on a serial-parallel architecture. This framework adopts an innovative hardware-level data path design and, by redefining the execution mode of quantum gate operations, achieves a linear reduction in resource utilization.

This framework not only demonstrates the inherent advantages of hardware-simulated quantum systems in terms of speed and parallelism but also marks a key step taken by HOLO in the direction of quantum computing hardware acceleration. This technology has been validated on core quantum algorithms such as Quantum Fourier Transform (QFT) and Grover Search, providing a scalable path for simulating quantum circuits at the level of hundreds to thousands of qubits in the future.

The rapid evolution of quantum algorithms has made it an urgent need for researchers and engineering teams to have tools capable of verifying, debugging, and testing large-scale quantum circuits. However, today's real quantum computers remain subject to multiple limitations, including insufficient qubit counts, error-correction mechanisms still under development, and significant system noise interference. These constraints mean that many complex quantum algorithms cannot be run directly on quantum machines.

The technical achievement released by HOLO this time successfully solves the high resource consumption problem of quantum gate operations in hardware mapping through an advanced hardware architecture design that combines serial and parallel approaches, enabling quantum algorithms to be integrated into FPGAs in a far more efficient manner.

Traditional pipelined FPGA implementations typically expand quantum gate operations into a large amount of parallel logic, which, when handling multi-qubit gates (such as CNOT, controlled phase shift, or the cascaded phase-shift gates in QFT), results in exponential resource overhead. The new architecture adopts a serial-parallel combination mode that decomposes and schedules quantum gate operations, allowing their execution to be multiplexed in the time dimension rather than rigidly expanded in the spatial dimension.

At the logic level, HOLO's architecture serially processes the quantum state vector as a data stream inside the hardware and, through strict control of the data path, enables a large number of resources to be shared when each qubit receives gate operations. For critical steps that require parallel execution, moderate parallel modules are used for acceleration, thereby striking a balance between performance and resource consumption.

The core idea of this serial-parallel architecture is: parallelism is used for critical data throughput, while serial execution is used for gate-level multiplexing, collectively achieving linear resource savings. This represents an important technical breakthrough in hardware quantum simulation architectures.

When implementing quantum algorithm simulation in FPGAs, performance is highly dependent on the design of the datapath. HOLO's framework performs full-chain optimization-from data flow control and register layout to fixed-point quantization strategies-making resource usage grow approximately linearly with the number of qubits rather than exponentially.

The Quantum Fourier Transform (QFT) is the core of many quantum algorithms, including Shor's factorization algorithm, quantum phase estimation, and numerous quantum machine learning toolchains. In classical systems, QFT requires handling a large number of controlled phase-shift gates and swap operations, resulting in enormous hardware overhead.

Experiments show that when processing the Grover algorithm, this framework achieves orders-of-magnitude speed improvement compared with traditional software simulators while maintaining low hardware occupancy, making FPGA simulation practically an important engineering tool for future quantum algorithm debugging.

The achievement released by HOLO this time is not merely an FPGA quantum algorithm simulator but a complete baseline framework. All future research based on hardware quantum simulation can be extended upon this foundation. The framework provides complete hardware templates, including a quantum state read/write module, quantum gate execution module, complex-number arithmetic unit, data path manager, and high-level controller, enabling rapid construction of new algorithm simulation modules on this basis.

HOLO's FPGA quantum computing simulation framework based on a serial-parallel architecture marks a major breakthrough in quantum computing hardware simulation capabilities. Through innovative serial-parallel combination design, data path optimization, resource reuse strategies, and successful case validation, this framework provides an engineered, scalable, and low-cost solution for the verification of future large-scale quantum algorithms.

This is not only a technological innovation but also important infrastructure construction for the future development of quantum computing. It is believed that this framework will become one of the standard quantum algorithm simulation platforms jointly used by academia and industry, accelerating the era when quantum computing truly enters engineering implementation and large-scale applications.

About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) is committed to the research and development and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithm architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology, providing services to customers offering holographic advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS). MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services to global customers. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. also provides holographic digital twin technology services and owns proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource libraries. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library utilizes a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, space data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithms, and holographic 3D capture technology to capture shapes and objects in 3D holographic form. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. focuses on developments such as quantum computing and quantum holography, with cash reserves exceeding 3 billion RMB, and plans to invest more than 400 million in USD from the cash reserves to engage in blockchain development, quantum computing technology development, quantum holography technology development, and derivatives and technology development in frontier technology fields such as artificial intelligence AR. MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s goal is to become a global leading quantum holography and quantum computing technology company.

