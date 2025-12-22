Tom Sawyer Software And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Graph-Powered Digital Twin Technology To The Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Digital Engineering and Graph AI Solutions Now Available to Government Agencies Through Carahsoft

BERKELEY, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Tom Sawyer Software's Public Sector distributor, making the company's innovative graph-powered solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand Tom Sawyer Software's reach in the Public Sector,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software.“This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to help Government organizations make sense of complex data. Together, we will empower Public Sector teams with the graph and data visualization and analytics tools they need to make faster, better-informed decisions.”

Tom Sawyer Software provides advanced graph-powered visualization and analysis solutions designed to help Public Sector organizations better understand complex, connected information. By integrating data from a range of sources, the graph-powered solutions enable agencies to uncover threats, streamline operations and improve service delivery. Tom Sawyer Software's technology offers unique capabilities, including:



Transforms fragmented, siloed datasets into dynamic intelligence.

Enhances data-driven decision-making for analyzing networks, tracking investigations and managing large-scale systems.

Delivers clarity and insights to identify gaps, streamline structures and support agencies in achieving goals with confidence. Supports digital engineering initiatives by powering interactive digital twins, which mirror real-world systems, enabling scenario modeling, risk assessment and lifecycle planning.

“Tom Sawyer Software's solutions equip Government agencies with powerful graph-based visualization and analysis tools, enabling agencies to interpret and understand complex information,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft.“The company's advanced offerings provide graph analysis algorithms, empowering agencies with additional insight into their data to make informed decisions. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Tom Sawyer Software to deliver innovative graph AI technology to the Public Sector.”

Tom Sawyer Software's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or ...; or watch this on-demand webinar“Building Accountable AI Agents with Knowledge Graphs,” to learn how a Knowledge Graph can deliver accountability in agentic frameworks. Explore Tom Sawyer Software's solutions here.

Request a live demonstration with one of Tom Sawyer Software's graph experts.

About Tom Sawyer Software

Tom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

About Carahsoft's AI Portfolio

Carahsoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors which are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft's AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

