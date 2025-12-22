403
Google Commands Much Larger Data Than Rivals
(MENAFN) Google's command over vastly superior data reserves compared to rivals in the artificial intelligence battle—particularly against ChatGPT-creator OpenAI—hands the technology behemoth a formidable competitive advantage.
ChatGPT claims the highest monthly active user count, eclipsing Google Gemini, yet recent months revealed Gemini surpassing ChatGPT in monthly active user expansion and duration spent engaging with the chatbot, according to US-based research firm Sensor Tower.
Google, an Internet pioneer through its search engine, expanded its portfolio by pouring resources into diverse technologies across decades—properties including YouTube and the Android operating system, combined with its stranglehold on internet search, provide the corporation with unparalleled data volumes for AI training.
While its data supremacy delivers a substantial advantage in advancing AI capabilities, debate surrounding Google establishing a technology monopoly intensifies.
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince characterized Google as the most powerful force in Internet history, particularly across the past 27 years, during an interview with US-based technology and culture publication Wired.
Prince emphasized that Google built every tool required to monetize web traffic, and the company now stands as a dominant force in AI development. He explained Google merged its search engine prowess with AI to forge an enormous obstacle for competitors.
"Prince says Cloudflare found that Google currently sees 3.2 times more pages on the internet than OpenAI, 4.6 times more than Microsoft, and 4.8 times more than Anthropic or Meta does. Put simply, 'They have this incredibly privileged access,' " according to the article published on Dec. 4.
Prince argued that Google's access to greater data volumes versus competitors enabled Gemini to outclass ChatGPT, observing that the AI competition centers more heavily on data possession than processors, research capabilities, or technological innovation.
"Google is the problem here. It is the company that is keeping us from going forward on the internet, and until we force them — or hopefully convince them — that they should play by the same rules as everyone else and split their crawlers up between search and AI, I think we're going to have a hard time completely locking all the content down," he told Wired.
He revealed that Cloudflare designated July 1 as "Content Independence Day," providing complimentary tools to clients seeking to prevent their data from fueling AI training.
He stated the initiative "blocked more than 400 billion AI bot requests" since.
