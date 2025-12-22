Yermak's Aides And Advisers Dismissed, Leshchenko, Podolyak, And Bevz Assigned To Other Positions
“This is how it is when the Head of the Office is dismissed, his aides and advisers, his cabinet are also dismissed,” the Office of the President said.
At the same time, the Office of the President stated that“Leshchenko, Podolyak, and Bevz, who are participating in the negotiation process, have been transferred to other positions in the Office.”
Later, on television, Serhii Leshchenko said that he and Mykhailo Podolyak now hold the position of advisors to the Office of the President.
“When the Head of the Office left, his advisors left too. Now there is no Head of the Office. Mykhailo Podolyak and I have been reappointed as advisors to the Office of the President,” Leshchenko said.Read also: Volodymyr Handohiy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
He added that the deputies of the Head of the Office of the President and“the hierarchy below them continue to work as before.”
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President, who had previously submitted his resignation.
