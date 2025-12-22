403
Kuwait's National Library Hosts GCC Arab Culture Capitals Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) - The National Library of Kuwait on Monday hosted the Gulf Cooperation Council Forum - Capitals of Arab Culture, to mark World Arabic Language Day, coinciding with Kuwait being named Arab Capital of Culture and Media for 2025.
President of the Global Council for the Arabic Language Dr. Laila Al-Sabaan told KUNA that the celebration reflects the global status of Arabic as a cultural and civilizational bridge among peoples.
She noted that the forum brings together council members from GCC states and was organized in cooperation with Kuwait National Library and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL).
Al-Sabaan said the forum aims to strengthen shared cultural ties and promote cooperation among GCC countries, stressing that cultural heritage remains a lasting legacy for future generations.
Director General of Kuwait National Library Seham Al-Azmi said the forum seeks to enhance cultural relations among GCC states, emphasizing the importance of preserving the Arabic language as a cornerstone of Arab identity amid global challenges.
The forum's program included lectures on cultural development in GCC countries, delivered by academics from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Yemen. Activities will continue on Tuesday.
An accompanying exhibition organized by the Kuwait Heritage Society showcased rare Arabic books and magazines, including publications documenting Kuwait's history. (end)
