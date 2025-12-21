'Nation First Must Guide Thought And Action', Arunachal Guv Tells NCC Cadets

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Dec 21 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Sunday, exhorted the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to imbibe the 'Nation First' spirit in both thought and action, reminding them that true service to the country begins with character, commitment, and a sense of responsibility.

Interacting with the NCC cadets from various institutes of Arunachal Pradesh attending an annual training camp at the Himalayan University Campus at Jollang in Itanagar, the Governor motivated them to become masters of their own destiny by practicing the highest standards of discipline.

He also said that this motivates the NCC cadets to make them a perfect human being, nurturing unwavering determination, and cultivating perseverance and self-motivation in every sphere of life.

Advising the cadets to take utmost pride in their roots, rich cultural heritage, and the nation, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) called upon them to embrace life with ambition and fearlessness and lead by example, and contribute meaningfully to the progress and unity of the nation.

He encouraged the cadets to move forward with confidence and resilience and rise above challenges with courage, and to remain steadfast in their resolve to excel.

The Governor visited the NCC stall and took a keen interest in the displays and presentations showcasing the achievements of 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion.

He commended the cadets for maintaining exceptionally high standards of drill, describing it as a reflection of their rigorous training, teamwork, and pride in the NCC ethos.

The Commanding Officer of 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, briefed the Governor on the activities and achievements of the NCC and outlined that the CATC-134 Camp aims to foster camaraderie, discipline, and nationalism through a comprehensive programme of physical training, drills, yoga, battle craft, firing practice, sports, and leadership-building activities, complemented by creative engagements and motivational sessions to promote confidence, holistic development, and responsible citizenship among cadets.

Three associate NCC officers, and 12 Army instructors are actively involved in imparting training in the 10-day combined annual training camp, which started on December 13.