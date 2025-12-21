Morarji Desai National Institute Celebrates World Meditation Day
The sessions organised by MDNIY, under the Ministry of Ayush, brought together eminent scholars, Yoga practitioners, and enthusiasts.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr) Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, highlighted the clinical relevance of meditation in today's competitive world, said an official statement.
He noted that nearly 60-70 per cent of stress is occupational in nature and stressed the need to align body and mind through techniques prescribed in the Patanjala Yogasutra.
Referring to contemporary research, he explained that neuroimaging studies show Om chanting reduces activity in the amygdala - the brain's centre for fear and negative emotions - by activating the prefrontal cortex, which regulates emotional responses.
A study has demonstrated significant deactivation of the amygdala during loud Om chanting compared to the resting state.
He further cited findings from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, indicating that Yoga Nidra produces measurable changes in brain activity associated with deep relaxation and emotional regulation, thereby reducing stress and systemic inflammation.
Representing the spiritual lineage of meditation, Swami Muktimayananda of the Ramakrishna Mission, New Delhi, encouraged participants to turn inward for lasting peace.
He emphasised that calming mental fluctuations begins with self-understanding and recognition of one's true nature - Sat Chit Anand Swaroop - grounded in love and compassion.
He also stressed adherence to Yama and Niyama to overcome ego, jealousy, and unfulfilled desires that disturb inner harmony.
The programme featured practical demonstrations of various meditation techniques, aimed at equipping participants with effective tools to enhance mental and emotional resilience.
The event concluded with a collective pledge to incorporate meditation into daily life to promote the vision of a“Healthy Mind, Healthy India.”
It may be noted that the United Nations General Assembly last year proclaimed December 21 as World Meditation Day, reaffirming the right of every individual to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.
This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Ayush's ongoing efforts to integrate traditional Indian wisdom with modern lifestyle practices for a healthier society.
