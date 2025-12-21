HP Estimates Committee Offers Prayers At Somnath, Praises Facilities

The Estimates Committee of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Sunday visited the sacred Somnath Jyotirlinga temple in Gujarat and offered prayers for the prosperity, development, and welfare of the state. The committee members included Chairman Rakesh Kalia, along with Satpal Singh Satti, Pawan Kumar Kajal, Rakesh Jamwal, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Neeraj Nayyar, Dalip Singh Thakur, and Hardeep Singh Baba, according to the release. In addition, Pabnesh Kumar Thakur, Section Officer, and Nitish Gupta, Reporter, were also present with the committee.

Committee Praises 'Exemplary' Temple Facilities

The committee inspected the facilities provided to devotees by the Somnath temple administration. Appreciating the darshan (viewing) arrangements, security measures, cleanliness, queue management, and other basic amenities, the committee described them as exemplary for other major religious sites in the country.

Visit to Aid Tourism Development in Himachal Pradesh

Committee Chairman Rakesh Kalia said that the experiences gained from prominent tourist and pilgrimage sites like Lakshadweep and Somnath will prove helpful in further strengthening tourism and pilgrimage facilities in Himachal Pradesh, the release added.

This follows the estimate committee, chaired by Rakesh Kalia, recently visiting Lakshadweep to conduct an in-depth study of the tourism activities and facilities available there, the release stated. During this visit, the committee observed marine tourism, infrastructure developed for tourists, accommodation facilities, and eco-friendly tourism models, which were deemed useful for tourism development in Himachal Pradesh.

