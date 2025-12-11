Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 11, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 10. The official rate for $1 is 658,110 rials, while one euro is valued at 766,680 rials. On December 10 the euro was priced at 769,620 rials.

Currency Rial on December 11 Rial on December 10 1 US dollar USD 658,110 661,265 1 British pound GBP 877,805 880,622 1 Swiss franc CHF 819,721 820,301 1 Swedish króna SEK 70,697 70,740 1 Norwegian krone NOK 64,923 65,235 1 Danish krone DKK 102,638 103,043 1 Indian rupee INR 7,321 7,360 1 UAE Dirham AED 179,199 180,059 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,143,776 2,153,017 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 233,098 235,664 100 Japanese yen JPY 420,926 421,560 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 84,573 84,972 1 Omani rial OMR 1,709,764 1,718,957 1 Canadian dollar CAD 475,661 477,979 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 380,805 382,987 1 South African rand ZAR 38,735 38,773 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,442 15,524 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,357 8,564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 180,799 181,666 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 50,230 50,471 1 Syrian pound SYP 60 60 1 Australian dollar AUD 437,065 439,879 1 Saudi riyal SAR 175,496 176,337 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,750,293 1,758,684 1 Singapore dollar SGD 508,195 509,955 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 538,433 540,887 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,310 21,413 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 313 315 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 457,346 459,776 1 Libyan dinar LYD 120,931 121,564 1 Chinese yuan CNY 93,139 93,616 100 Thai baht THB 2,069,562 2,077,877 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 159,811 160,689 1,000 South Korean won KRW 447,580 449,968 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 928,223 932,673 1 euro EUR 766,680 769,620 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 126,926 128,173 1 Georgian lari GEL 244,378 245,495 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,486 39,658 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,938 9,992 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 226,544 228,817 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 387,123 388,977 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,111,556 1,114,697 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,446 71,910 1 Turkmen manat TMT 187,559 189,121 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,536 2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,439 rials and $1 costs 731,725 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,611 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,413 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.42-1.45 million rials.