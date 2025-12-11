Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 11

2025-12-11 01:05:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 11, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 45 currencies fell compared to December 10.

The official rate for $1 is 658,110 rials, while one euro is valued at 766,680 rials. On December 10 the euro was priced at 769,620 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 11

Rial on December 10

1 US dollar

USD

658,110

661,265

1 British pound

GBP

877,805

880,622

1 Swiss franc

CHF

819,721

820,301

1 Swedish króna

SEK

70,697

70,740

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,923

65,235

1 Danish krone

DKK

102,638

103,043

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,321

7,360

1 UAE Dirham

AED

179,199

180,059

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,143,776

2,153,017

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

233,098

235,664

100 Japanese yen

JPY

420,926

421,560

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

84,573

84,972

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,709,764

1,718,957

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

475,661

477,979

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

380,805

382,987

1 South African rand

ZAR

38,735

38,773

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,442

15,524

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,357

8,564

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

180,799

181,666

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

50,230

50,471

1 Syrian pound

SYP

60

60

1 Australian dollar

AUD

437,065

439,879

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

175,496

176,337

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,750,293

1,758,684

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

508,195

509,955

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

538,433

540,887

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,310

21,413

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

313

315

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

457,346

459,776

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

120,931

121,564

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

93,139

93,616

100 Thai baht

THB

2,069,562

2,077,877

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

159,811

160,689

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

447,580

449,968

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

928,223

932,673

1 euro

EUR

766,680

769,620

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

126,926

128,173

1 Georgian lari

GEL

244,378

245,495

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,486

39,658

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,938

9,992

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

226,544

228,817

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

387,123

388,977

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,111,556

1,114,697

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,446

71,910

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

187,559

189,121

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,536

2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 852,439 rials and $1 costs 731,725 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 827,611 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 710,413 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.22-1.25 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.42-1.45 million rials.

Trend News Agency

