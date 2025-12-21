Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy Meets Polish Leadership After EU Summit

(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to Poland on Thursday following his participation in a European Council summit in Brussels earlier the same day.

According to a news agency, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet Polish President Karol Nawrocki, marking their first encounter since Nawrocki assumed office in August.

A press program published on the Polish president’s official website outlined that the two leaders will begin with a private discussion, then lead talks between their delegations, and later engage with media representatives.

Polish presidential spokesman Rafal Leskiewicz noted on US social platform X that Warsaw had proposed the meeting for Dec. 19, with final arrangements being completed. He emphasized, “The main topics of the talks, which will take place in Warsaw, will include security, economic, and historical matters.”

Meanwhile, a media outlet reported on Wednesday, citing government spokesman Adam Szlapka, that Zelenskyy might also meet Prime Minister Donald Tusk, depending on the length of the European Council summit.

Earlier Thursday, Zelenskyy addressed European leaders in Brussels, urging them to utilize frozen Russian assets valued at €210 billion ($246 billion) as collateral to secure financial support for Ukraine.

