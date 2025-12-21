403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian state to ban globalise intifada phrase after Bondi shooting
(MENAFN) The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), where the Bondi Beach shooting occurred, plans to classify the slogan “globalise the intifada” as hate speech as part of a broader crackdown on extremist rhetoric. The state’s premier, Chris Minns, has also called for a Royal Commission into the attack, which left 15 people dead and dozens injured last Sunday.
Authorities say the shooters were motivated by “Islamic State ideology.”
In response to the tragedy, both state and federal governments have announced new measures targeting extremism. Minns intends to recall parliament next week to pass stricter hate speech and gun laws and suggested tightening protest regulations to promote a “summer of calm.” Two pro-Palestinian protesters were recently arrested in London for chanting slogans referencing the intifada, a term associated with the Palestinian uprisings against Israeli occupation.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled a gun buyback program expected to collect and destroy hundreds of thousands of firearms, including illegal and newly banned weapons
Meanwhile, Bondi lifeguards and volunteers who aided victims have been hailed as heroes.
Memorials have taken place across the country, including lifeguards forming arm-to-arm lines on beaches and swimmers creating tribute circles in the water.
Australia will observe a national day of reflection on Sunday, marking one week since the attack, with flags at half-mast, a minute’s silence at 18:47 local time, and citizens encouraged to light candles in their windows. Albanese emphasized the importance of unity: “It will be a moment of pause to reflect and affirm that hatred and violence will never define us as Australians.”
The Bondi incident is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, which prompted sweeping gun control reforms.
Authorities say the shooters were motivated by “Islamic State ideology.”
In response to the tragedy, both state and federal governments have announced new measures targeting extremism. Minns intends to recall parliament next week to pass stricter hate speech and gun laws and suggested tightening protest regulations to promote a “summer of calm.” Two pro-Palestinian protesters were recently arrested in London for chanting slogans referencing the intifada, a term associated with the Palestinian uprisings against Israeli occupation.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveiled a gun buyback program expected to collect and destroy hundreds of thousands of firearms, including illegal and newly banned weapons
Meanwhile, Bondi lifeguards and volunteers who aided victims have been hailed as heroes.
Memorials have taken place across the country, including lifeguards forming arm-to-arm lines on beaches and swimmers creating tribute circles in the water.
Australia will observe a national day of reflection on Sunday, marking one week since the attack, with flags at half-mast, a minute’s silence at 18:47 local time, and citizens encouraged to light candles in their windows. Albanese emphasized the importance of unity: “It will be a moment of pause to reflect and affirm that hatred and violence will never define us as Australians.”
The Bondi incident is the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, which prompted sweeping gun control reforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment