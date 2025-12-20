Rajab 1447 AH Crescent On December 20: Will It Be Visible In UAE, Other Islamic Countries?

Most Islamic countries in the world will attempt to sight the crescent of Rajab 1447 AH on Saturday (December 20, 2025), according to Astronomy Centre.

After sunset, the crescent may be seen with telescopes in parts of Africa and South America, and with the naked eye in western South America and the Pacific.

In a post on social media platform X, Astronomy Centre noted that since there is a possibility of crescent visibility in some Islamic countries, some Islamic calendars are marking Sunday (December 21) as the first day of Rajab. However, the official start of the month is determined by local authorities after reviewing crescent sighting reports.

Will Rajab 1447 crescent be visible in the UAE?

Astronomy Centre highlighted that crescent sighting won't be possible in cities such as Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Amman, Jerusalem, Cairo, and Rabat due to the moon setting shortly after sunset. However, in Mizambique's Maputo, sighting is possible with a telescope since the moon sets 39 minutes after sunset, age 16 hours 8 minutes,.

Check out the surface calculations at sunset as shared by Astronomy Centre:



Jakarta: Moon sets 18 minutes after sunset, age 11 hours 16 minutes.

Abu Dhabi: Moon sets 10 minutes after sunset, age 13 hours 30 minutes.

Riyadh: Moon sets 11 minutes after sunset, age 13 hours 55 minutes.

Amman & Jerusalem: Moon sets 8 minutes after sunset, age 14 hours 9 minutes.

Cairo: Moon sets 10 minutes after sunset, age 14 hours 24 minutes. Rabat: Moon sets 12 minutes after sunset, age 16 hours 3 minutes.

The Astronomy Centre noted that the minimum crescent visibility values are as follows:



Minimum time the crescent must remain above the horizon to be visible with the naked eye: 29 minutes. Minimum age of the crescent for naked-eye visibility: 15 hours 33 minutes.

Simply exceeding these values does not guarantee visibility, as crescent sighting also depends on angular distance from the sun and altitude above the horizon at the time of observation.

In a social media post, Astronomy Centre also confirmed that the central lunar conjunction will occur on the same day at 01.43 GMT (5.43am UAE time). A central lunar conjunction refers to the moment when the Moon, the Sun, and the Earth line up in a nearly perfect straight line, with the Moon in the middle. This astronomical event is also known as the New Moon phase.