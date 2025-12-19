Klondike Solitaire Card Games Drive Over $1.1 Million In Weekly Productivity Loss According To New Workplace Report

MENAFN - GetNews)



OnlineCardGames released a data report showing that Klondike Solitaire Card Games account for a significant portion of lost work hours. The analysis reveals that these quick gaming sessions result in over $1.1 million in weekly costs to the national economy, peaking between mid-morning and early afternoon.

A recent analysis of digital habits reveals that casual gaming during office hours has a measurable impact on the American economy. A report released by OnlineCardGames shows that employees are increasingly turning to browser based entertainment during their professional shifts. The study tracked over 226,000 gaming sessions during standard work hours, resulting in an estimated weekly productivity cost exceeding $1.1 million across the surveyed regions.

The data highlights a clear preference for Klondike Solitaire Card Games among office workers. This specific game category leads the list of workplace distractions, with the Turn 1 variant alone accounting for 32,847 weekly sessions. With an average session lasting approximately nine minutes, the financial impact of this single game reaches $162,078 every week.

Geographic trends show that certain states are more prone to these digital breaks than others. Vermont leads the nation in per capita interest, generating over 37,000 weekly visits during work hours at a cost of $185,988 to local employers. California follows closely behind with a weekly cost of $163,677, while Texas, New York, and Florida also show high levels of engagement. Total yearly costs for just these five states are projected to surpass $35 million if current patterns remain steady.

Research into these habits suggests that the majority of this traffic is intentional. Approximately 71 percent of the visits come from organic searches, indicating that workers are actively seeking out these games as a way to manage their time between tasks. Most activity occurs between 10 AM and 3 PM on weekdays, which corresponds with traditional peak operational hours.

Oliver Bartholdi, the founder of OnlineCardGames, noted that these patterns reflect natural human behavior in a professional setting. He observed that the play patterns seen on the platform align with the natural dips in energy that people experience throughout the day. The games provide a quick mental reset before employees return to their primary responsibilities.

The findings are based on a rolling seven day analysis of 151,030 specific visits filtered for U.S. users between 10 AM and 5 PM on weekdays. Calculations utilized the average U.S. hourly wage of $36.87 provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While solitaire variants remain the most popular, other titles like Spider Solitaire and FreeCell also contribute significantly to the total time spent away from work tasks.

