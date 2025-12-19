Rejuvaknee Brace Demand Surges As Cold Weather Drives Search For Heated Knee Pain Relief

CLAYMONT, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Knee discomfort can have many underlying causes. Only a licensed medical professional can provide an accurate diagnosis and treatment recommendations. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new knee support regimen or treatment. This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented.

The timing of this sustained demand aligns with well-documented seasonal patterns in joint discomfort. According to general health information from medical sources, winter months are often associated with increased knee stiffness and reduced mobility among many adults, particularly those with pre-existing joint sensitivity. While individual experiences vary widely, factors including cold temperatures, barometric pressure changes, and reduced physical activity during winter months may contribute to seasonal increases in knee discomfort.

The combination of seasonal joint sensitivity and more interest in non-pharmaceutical wellness has boosted demand for at-home heated knee support devices like RejuvaKnee Brace, the company says. As consumers head into 2026-a time when many set health and mobility goals-learning about ways to manage everyday knee discomfort becomes more relevant. Additional context on non-invasive knee support approaches and trends in heated compression devices offer a broader view of this wellness category.

Understanding Winter Knee Discomfort: Why Cold Weather Affects Joint Comfort

Before examining specific product options, it's important to understand why so many adults report that winter makes their knee discomfort worse. This context helps consumers evaluate whether seasonal joint support tools may be appropriate for their situations.

The Cold Weather Connection

Medical literature documents several factors that may contribute to increased joint discomfort during winter months:

Barometric Pressure Fluctuations: Some research suggests that drops in atmospheric pressure before cold weather or storms may increase discomfort in sensitive joints.

Reduced Circulation in Cold Temperatures: Cold exposure can cause peripheral blood vessels to constrict, potentially reducing blood flow to the extremities, including the knees. This natural thermoregulatory response may result in less warmth and oxygen reaching joint tissues, which some individuals experience as increased stiffness.

Decreased Physical Activity: Winter weather often correlates with reduced outdoor activity and movement. Medical professionals note that joint health benefits from regular, appropriate movement, which helps maintain flexibility and support circulation. Extended periods of reduced activity may contribute to stiffness, creating a cycle in which discomfort discourages movement, which, in turn, may worsen stiffness.

Muscle Tension and Compensation: Cold temperatures may cause muscles around joints to tense, potentially adding pressure to the joint itself. Additionally, when one knee is uncomfortable, individuals may unconsciously alter their gait or posture, leading to compensatory strain on the other knee or surrounding structures.

These factors help explain why searches for heated knee braces, warming therapies, and at-home comfort solutions rise during winter. Consumers with more knee discomfort in cold weather often look for ways to stay mobile and comfortable when sensitivity is noticeable.

What Is RejuvaKnee Brace? Heated Knee Support Design and Features

RejuvaKnee Brace

How RejuvaKnee Brace Addresses Winter Knee Discomfort: The "Triple Method" Approach

According to the company's marketing materials, RejuvaKnee Brace's design centers on what RejuvaCare calls a "Triple Method" system:

Adjustable Warming Therapy: The device offers multiple heat settings intended to provide soothing warmth to the knee area. According to the product description, the warming function aims to support circulation and provide comfort during use. Users can adjust the heat intensity to their preferred level of comfort.

Vibration Massage Function: Built-in massage motors create gentle vibration around the knee joint. According to RejuvaCare's website, this massage feature is designed to complement the warming effect and may provide additional comfort. The vibration intensity can be adjusted or turned off entirely based on user preference.

Dynamic Compression: Adjustable straps let users set compression levels around the knee. The company describes compression as helping stability and giving a sense of support during wear. The wrap adjusts to various leg sizes by changing the fastening.

Product specifications on the company's website state that the RejuvaKnee Brace runs on a rechargeable battery. This cordless design means users can move around during use. It allows people to use the heated knee brace during routine activities, such as sitting, reclining, or light activities.

Direct-to-Consumer Positioning

RejuvaCare positions RejuvaKnee Brace as a direct-to-consumer wellness product available without a prescription. According to the company's terms of service and product descriptions, the heated knee brace is marketed for at-home comfort and support, not as a medical device for treating diagnosed medical conditions.

This product category is important for consumers to understand. General FDA guidance states that products marketed to treat, diagnose, prevent, or mitigate disease-or to affect the structure or function of the body-may be regulated as medical devices, depending on the claims made and intended use. RejuvaCare's marketing positions RejuvaKnee Brace for wellness and comfort, not for medical treatment claims.

RejuvaCare Background: Company Behind RejuvaKnee Brace

When consumers evaluate direct-to-consumer wellness products, particularly those purchased online, verifying a company's legitimacy and business practices is an important step in informed decision-making.

Corporate Structure and Operations

RejuvaCare operates under Harza Group Limited, with a registered business address listed as: Flat 5, 4/F, Won Hing Building, 74–78 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong. The company maintains U.S. customer service operations based in Claymont, Delaware.

According to the company's About Us page, RejuvaCare was founded in 2020 and focuses on "natural wellness" and "holistic health" products. They began with joint support before adding skincare and vitality categories. The website says they have served "thousands of customers across the globe" and highlights accessibility and affordability as core values.

RejuvaCare's business model centers on direct-to-consumer sales, primarily through its own website rather than retail distribution channels. This approach allows the company to control pricing, customer experience, and fulfillment processes directly.

Customer Support Infrastructure

According to contact information published on RejuvaCare's website, the company provides customer support through multiple channels:

Phone: +1 (302) 261-9613

Email:...

Support Hours: 9 AM to 9 PM EST (daily)

U.S. Business Address: 2803 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, Delaware, 19703

The company states that customer support answers questions about orders, product use, shipping, and guarantee terms. Consumers interested in the RejuvaKnee Brace should contact customer support before buying. This enables policy verification and allows buyers to ask specific questions.

Published Business Policies

RejuvaCare maintains published policies covering refunds, shipping, payment processing, privacy, and terms of service. These documents are accessible through the company's website footer. Consumers evaluating the RejuvaKnee Brace should review these policies to understand:



Exact terms of satisfaction guarantees and return eligibility

Shipping timelines and costs for their specific location

Payment processing and data security practices

Privacy practices regarding personal information Terms governing product use and company liability limitations

Independent verification of business legitimacy, including checking business registration records and reviewing published customer experiences, represents good practice when evaluating any direct-to-consumer wellness company.

Medical and Safety Context: What Consumers Should Understand

Before examining how consumers might evaluate whether RejuvaKnee Brace or similar heated knee support devices may be appropriate for their situations, establishing an important medical and safety context is essential.

When Professional Medical Evaluation Is Necessary

Knee discomfort can have numerous underlying causes, ranging from minor, temporary stiffness to serious conditions requiring medical intervention. According to medical guidance, certain circumstances warrant professional evaluation before considering any at-home comfort devices:

Severe or Persistent Pain: Pain that is constant, occurs even at rest, significantly limits daily activities, or has persisted for more than a few days warrants professional medical evaluation to determine the underlying cause.

Recent Injury or Trauma: Knee pain following injury, accident, or trauma requires medical assessment to rule out fractures, ligament tears, meniscus damage, or other structural problems that may require specific treatment.

Signs of Infection: Warmth, redness, fever, rapid-onset swelling, or any discharge around the knee may indicate an infection requiring prompt medical attention.

Instability or Mechanical Symptoms: If the knee gives way, locks, catches, or produces grinding sensations, these mechanical symptoms may indicate structural problems that require medical evaluation.

Diagnosed Medical Conditions: Individuals with diagnosed conditions, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, prior knee surgery, ligament injuries, or other known knee pathology, should follow their healthcare provider's treatment plan and add complementary approaches only with their provider's knowledge and approval.

Who Should Consult Healthcare Providers Before Using Heated Knee Braces

According to general safety guidance for heated therapy devices, certain individuals should consult healthcare providers before using products like the RejuvaKnee Brace:



Individuals taking medications, particularly blood thinners or medications affecting circulation

People with diabetes, peripheral neuropathy, or reduced sensation in the legs

Those with circulation disorders, peripheral vascular disease, or varicose veins

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing

People with skin conditions, wounds, or infections on or near the knees

Those with implanted medical devices Anyone with heat sensitivity or impaired ability to sense temperature

These precautions exist because heating and compression can affect circulation and sensation in ways that may not be appropriate for certain medical conditions. Healthcare providers can assess individual circumstances and advise whether heated compression devices are appropriate.

Regulatory Classification Context

As mentioned earlier, FDA guidance addresses how products are classified based on their intended use and the claims made about them. Products intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent disease-or to affect the structure or function of the body-may be regulated as medical devices.

According to RejuvaCare's terms of service, the company positions RejuvaKnee Brace as a wellness product for comfort and support. The company's website states: "The material on the Website is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice or as a substitute for seeking advice from a qualified healthcare provider."

Consumers should understand this distinction: wellness products marketed for comfort and general support occupy a different category than medical devices prescribed or recommended by healthcare providers for specific diagnosed conditions. If a healthcare provider has diagnosed a specific knee condition and prescribed treatment, that medical treatment plan takes precedence over consumer wellness products.

Consumer Decision Framework: Factors to Consider When Evaluating RejuvaKnee Brace

For consumers exploring whether heated knee braces like the RejuvaKnee Brace are appropriate for their situation, a systematic evaluation framework can support informed decision-making.

Assessing Personal Situation and Appropriateness

Nature and Severity of Discomfort: Consumers should consider whether their knee discomfort is mild and occasional (related to specific activities, cold weather, or extended sitting) versus moderate-to-severe and persistent. Products designed for comfort and support are intended for the former category, not for managing significant or chronic pain.

Underlying Cause Assessment: Has the cause of knee discomfort been professionally evaluated? Unknown or undiagnosed knee pain warrants medical evaluation before pursuing comfort devices. If a medical condition has been diagnosed, any complementary approaches should align with the healthcare provider's treatment plan.

Goals and Expectations: What outcomes are being sought? Comfort during temporary stiffness? Support during cold weather? Complementary support alongside other treatments? Setting realistic expectations-understanding that comfort devices provide warmth, massage, and compression rather than treating underlying conditions-helps consumers evaluate appropriateness.

Lifestyle and Practical Factors: Consider whether a heated knee brace fits into daily routines. The RejuvaKnee Brace

Evaluating Company Policies and Financial Considerations

Guarantee Terms: RejuvaCare's published refund policy offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee, subject to specific eligibility requirements. The policy states that returns are accepted after the product has been used for the full 90-day period, with proof of purchase and proof of use required. Consumers should understand that:



The guarantee period begins upon receipt, not upon purchase

Return shipping costs are the customer's responsibility

The company states it may deny refunds if the return criteria are not met or if the return occurs outside the eligible window Refund processing may take 7-12 business days after the company receives and inspects the returned item

Cost Analysis: According to RejuvaCare's website, the RejuvaKnee Brace

When evaluating cost, consumers might consider:



Comparison to ongoing costs of other approaches (therapy appointments, regular purchases of disposable heat/ice packs, etc.)

Whether the budget allows for a 90-day evaluation period with potential return shipping costs Value assessment based on personal priorities (convenience, features, company support)

Shipping and Fulfillment: According to RejuvaCare's published shipping policy, handling time is 1-2 business days. Free standard shipping worldwide is estimated at 3-12 business days. Expedited shipping is available for $9.95 with an estimated delivery of 3-7 business days. The company ships to the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. International consumers should verify availability and any applicable customs considerations for their specific location.

Alternative and Complementary Approaches

Consumers exploring options for managing knee discomfort have multiple categories of approaches to consider. Understanding where heated knee braces fit within this landscape supports informed decision-making.

Movement and Lifestyle Approaches: Medical professionals widely recognize that appropriate movement and activity support joint health. Low-impact exercises (walking, swimming, cycling, gentle yoga) help maintain flexibility and strength without high-impact stress. Weight management, when excess weight contributes to knee strain, can significantly reduce joint stress. Proper footwear and body mechanics during daily activities also play important roles.

Professional Physical Therapy: Licensed physical therapists provide individualized assessment, targeted exercises, manual therapy, and education specific to each patient's knee condition. Physical therapy offers professional expertise and customized treatment but requires scheduling appointments, travel, and out-of-pocket costs depending on insurance coverage.

Simple Compression and Basic Heat/Ice: Traditional compression sleeves provide support and stability at lower cost points than multi-feature devices. Basic heat packs and ice packs remain widely used and inexpensive, though they require holding in place and can't typically be used while mobile.

Medical Interventions: For diagnosed conditions or when conservative approaches prove insufficient, medical treatments may include prescription medications, corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid injections, or, in cases of severe structural problems, surgical interventions ranging from arthroscopy to knee replacement.

Positioning of Multi-Feature Devices: Products like the RejuvaKnee Brace that combine heat, massage, and compression aim to offer more features than basic sleeves or heat packs, greater convenience than repeated therapy appointments, and a cordless design that supports mobility during use. They occupy a middle position in terms of cost, features, and intervention level.

The appropriateness of any approach depends on the individual's specific situation, the cause and severity of discomfort, overall health status, and healthcare provider recommendations.

Understanding Heat, Massage, and Compression: General Research Context

While the RejuvaKnee Brace, as a finished product, has not been independently studied in published clinical trials, research exists examining the individual therapeutic modalities the device combines.

Heat Therapy (Thermotherapy) Research

The medical literature includes studies examining the use of heat on joints and muscles. Research suggests that thermotherapy may provide temporary comfort and support tissue flexibility in some individuals. Heat is thought to promote blood flow to treated areas and may help relax the muscles surrounding joints. Studies typically examine specific conditions, temperatures, durations, and application methods, with results varying across individuals and conditions.

Massage and Vibration Therapy Research

Research on therapeutic massage suggests it may support circulation and provide temporary comfort in various contexts. Some studies examining vibration therapy have reported potential benefits for comfort and flexibility, though results vary considerably among individuals and study populations. Massage mechanisms are thought to include effects on muscle tension, circulation, and sensory perception of discomfort.

Compression Therapy Research

Medical literature on compression garments and devices spans multiple applications. Some research suggests compression may provide sensory feedback that individuals perceive as support and stability. Effects on actual joint function appear less clear and vary by individual factors, including compression level, duration, and underlying condition.

Important Research Context

These research considerations apply to the individual modalities studied in isolation, often in controlled clinical settings, for specific conditions, and measured over defined timeframes. This research does not predict how any individual will respond to a specific consumer product combining these features.

RejuvaKnee Brace, as a finished product, integrates heat, massage, and compression in a particular design with specific parameters (heat levels, vibration patterns, compression adjustability). The heated knee brace has not been studied in published clinical trials examining its combined effects or comparing it to other approaches.

Individual responses to any wellness device vary based on numerous factors, including the underlying cause of discomfort, symptom severity, consistency of use, individual physiology, expectations, concurrent treatments, and lifestyle factors. Research on individual therapeutic modalities provides a general context but does not establish guaranteed outcomes for any specific product or individual.

Realistic Expectations: What RejuvaKnee Brace Is and Is Not Designed to Provide

Setting appropriate expectations based on how products are actually positioned-rather than how marketing materials may be interpreted-supports consumer satisfaction and informed decision-making.

What the RejuvaKnee Brace Is Designed to Provide

According to RejuvaCare's product descriptions and positioning, the RejuvaKnee Brace is designed to:



Provide adjustable warmth, vibration massage, and compression to the knee area during use

Support circulation through warming and compression during wear periods

Offer comfort for individuals experiencing occasional knee stiffness or minor discomfort

Serve as a convenient at-home option requiring no appointments or prescriptions Allow customization of heat, massage, and compression levels based on individual preference

What the RejuvaKnee Brace Is Not Designed to Provide

Based on the company's positioning and the nature of the product category, RejuvaKnee Brace is not:



A treatment for diagnosed medical conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, meniscus tears, ligament injuries, or other specific knee pathology

A replacement for prescribed medical treatment, professional physical therapy, or surgical intervention when medically necessary

A device that will eliminate chronic knee pain, cure underlying conditions, or produce permanent changes to knee structure or function

Appropriate for use on post-surgical sites without explicit approval from the surgeon A substitute for professional medical evaluation when knee pain is unexplained, severe, or accompanied by concerning symptoms

Individual Variability in Experience

Individual experiences with wellness devices vary significantly. Factors influencing individual outcomes include:

Underlying Cause of Discomfort: Someone experiencing mild stiffness from prolonged sitting may have a different experience than someone with advanced degenerative joint disease. The cause and severity of knee discomfort fundamentally affect how individuals respond to comfort devices.

Consistency and Duration of Use: Occasional use during acute flare-ups may produce different results than regular, preventive use incorporated into daily routines. The 90-day guarantee period reflects recognition that evaluating benefit may require sustained use over time.

Baseline Health and Individual Factors: Age, overall health status, body weight, activity level, other health conditions, concurrent treatments, and genetic factors all influence how individuals respond to any intervention.

Expectations and Mindset: Individuals seeking modest comfort and support as part of a comprehensive approach to joint health may evaluate satisfaction differently than those expecting dramatic pain elimination from a single device.

Other Elements of Overall Approach: Wellness devices represent one tool. Individuals who also maintain a healthy body weight, stay appropriately active, follow medical treatment plans for diagnosed conditions, and practice good body mechanics may have different experiences than those using devices in isolation.

RejuvaCare does not publish specific timelines guaranteeing when users will notice changes or how much benefit to expect. Some users may experience comfort during initial use sessions due to immediate warming and massage sensations. Others may find that regular use over days or weeks provides cumulative benefit. Still others may find minimal benefit regardless of duration of use.

Claims of "typical" results or "average" timelines should be viewed skeptically. There is no typical user-everyone's knees, health status, and underlying situations differ significantly.

Safety Considerations and Appropriate Use Guidelines

For consumers who determine that trying a heated knee brace may be appropriate for their situations, understanding safety considerations supports responsible use.

General Safety Guidance

According to standard safety practices for heated therapy devices:



Do not use while sleeping or when unable to respond to discomfort

Do not use on broken, damaged, or infected skin

Discontinue use if skin irritation, burns, or unusual redness develops

Do not use if the device appears damaged, malfunctions, or has exposed wiring

Follow all manufacturer instructions for charging, cleaning, and storage

Keep the device clean and dry when not in use

Do not expose the device to extreme temperatures or submersion in water Ensure proper fit-compression should feel supportive but not restrict circulation

Signs Warranting Discontinuation and Medical Attention

Users should discontinue use and consult healthcare providers if they experience:



Increased pain, swelling, or discomfort during or after use

Skin burns, blistering, or irritation that doesn't resolve quickly after removing the device

New or worsening symptoms in the knee

Unusual sensations, numbness, tingling, or changes in sensation

Signs of infection (fever, increasing warmth, redness, discharge) Any concerning symptoms or changes in condition

Medication and Condition Interactions

As emphasized earlier, individuals taking medications (particularly blood thinners or circulation medications) or with health conditions affecting circulation or sensation should consult healthcare providers before using heated knee braces. Heat and compression can affect blood flow and may interact with medications or conditions, requiring professional assessment.

The New Year Mobility Context: Why January 2026 Timing Matters

The timing of increased consumer interest in knee support solutions like RejuvaKnee Brace heading into 2026 reflects a predictable pattern in health and wellness product categories. January is a time when many adults set health goals, evaluate mobility limitations that affect quality of life, and explore options to support active lifestyles in the year ahead.

New Year's Health and Mobility Goals

According to surveys of consumer behavior, physical health and mobility rank among the most common New Year's resolution categories. For adults experiencing knee discomfort that limits desired activities, the start of a new calendar year often prompts an evaluation of whether joint support could enable more active participation.

Winter timing creates a practical convergence: cold weather exacerbates existing knee sensitivity for many people, making the discomfort more noticeable and motivating exploration of solutions. Simultaneously, the psychological fresh start of a new year encourages individuals to address health concerns they may have postponed.

Aging-in-Place and Independence Goals

For older adults, maintaining mobility and managing joint discomfort supports broader goals of aging in place and preserving independence. New Year planning often includes assessment of what tools, resources, or approaches might support continued independent living and participation in valued activities.

Products positioned for at-home use without requiring appointments align with independence goals, offering convenience and control over when and how support is used.

Availability and Ordering Information for RejuvaKnee Brace

For consumers who have consulted healthcare providers as appropriate, evaluated their personal situations, and determined that exploring RejuvaKnee Brace may be appropriate for their circumstances, the heated knee brace is available for direct purchase through RejuvaCare's website.

According to the company's website, RejuvaKnee Brace is available through . Current pricing, bundle options, and any promotional offerings should be verified on the official website at the time of purchase, as these are subject to change.

Before ordering, consumers should:



Review current guarantee terms and eligibility requirements

Verify shipping costs and timelines for their location

Calculate the total potential cost, including return shipping if not satisfied Contact customer support with any questions: +1 (302) 261-9613 or... (9 AM - 9 PM EST daily)

After ordering, according to published policies, consumers can expect:



Order processing within 1-2 business days

Tracking information provided via email Free standard shipping (3-12 business days) or optional expedited shipping ($9.95, 3-7 business days)

Upon receiving the device, consumers should review all included instructions and safety information before first use.

Disclaimers

Medical Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Knee discomfort can have numerous causes, and only a licensed healthcare professional can provide an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment plans. RejuvaKnee Brace is marketed as a direct-to-consumer wellness product for comfort and support, not as a medical device for treating diagnosed conditions.

If you have unexplained or severe knee pain, diagnosed medical conditions, take medications, or have any health concerns, consult your physician before using RejuvaKnee Brace or any heated knee brace. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval. This article is not a substitute for professional medical evaluation and treatment.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with wellness devices vary widely based on numerous factors, including the underlying cause of discomfort, symptom severity, age, baseline health condition, consistency of use, concurrent treatments, lifestyle factors, and individual physiology. Information in this article describes the product as represented by the manufacturer and general research on therapeutic modalities-not guaranteed outcomes for any individual.

Customer experiences and testimonials, when present in company marketing materials, represent individual experiences from people who chose to provide feedback and are not typical results that all users can expect. Some people report finding comfort and support from heated knee braces. Others experience minimal benefit or no benefit. There is no way to predict individual response without evaluation during an adequate trial period.

Device Classification and Regulatory Context: According to RejuvaCare's terms of service and product descriptions, RejuvaKnee Brace is positioned as a direct-to-consumer wellness product for comfort and support. In general, according to FDA guidance, products marketed to treat, diagnose, prevent, or mitigate disease-or to affect the structure or function of the body-may be regulated as medical devices depending on specific claims made and intended use.

Consumers should understand that wellness products marketed for comfort and general support occupy a different regulatory category than medical devices prescribed by healthcare providers for specific diagnosed conditions. If a healthcare provider has diagnosed a knee condition and prescribed treatment, that medical treatment plan takes precedence over consumer wellness products.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions and claims are based on publicly available information from RejuvaCare's official website, the company's published policies, and the general health and wellness context. This article is not an endorsement or guarantee of product performance.

Pricing and Policy Disclaimer: All prices, guarantee terms, shipping costs, and promotional offers mentioned were based on information available on RejuvaCare's website as of December 2025 but are subject to change without notice. Consumers should verify current pricing, shipping costs, guarantee terms, and product availability on the official RejuvaCare website before making purchasing decisions. Company policies regarding returns, refunds, and customer support are subject to the terms published on the company's website.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information from RejuvaCare and general health information sources. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, changes to company policies, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with RejuvaCare and their healthcare providers before making decisions.

Facts stated about the company background, policies, and product features are based on information published on RejuvaCare's website and are subject to independent verification by consumers. Contact information and support availability should be verified through the company's official website.

About RejuvaCare

RejuvaCare, operating under Harza Group Limited, is a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that launched in 2020. According to the company's website, RejuvaCare focuses on natural wellness solutions, including joint support, skincare, and vitality products. The company emphasizes direct-to-consumer accessibility, satisfaction guarantees, and responsive customer support as core business values.

For more information about RejuvaKnee Brace:

Website:

Customer Support:...

Phone: +1 (302) 261-9613

Hours: 9 AM - 9 PM EST (daily)

Company Address:

RejuvaCare

2803 Philadelphia Pike

Claymont, Delaware 19703

United States

This press release was distributed on December 19, 2025, and reflects information available as of that date. Product availability, pricing, and company policies are subject to change. Consumers should verify all information directly with RejuvaCare before making purchasing decisions.