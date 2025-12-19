Shop Strange Launches Online Custom T-Shirt Design Tool, Revolutionizing Personalized Apparel Creation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Boise and Portland-based custom printing company eliminates minimums and empowers customers to design premium quality t-shirts online

BOISE, ID & PORTLAND, OR - Shop Strange, Inc., a leading custom screen printing and embroidery company with locations in Boise, Idaho and Portland, Oregon, today announced the launch of its new Online Design Tool, making it easier than ever for individuals, teams, and organizations to create custom t-shirts and apparel with no minimum order requirements. The intuitive online platform allows customers to design custom t-shirts for sports teams, clubs, graduations, class reunions, fundraising events, and more-all from the convenience of their computer or mobile device. With Shop Strange's commitment to accessibility, groups of any size can now afford high-quality custom apparel without being forced to meet traditional minimum order quantities.

"What sets Shop Strange apart is our combination of premium quality materials, state-of-the-art printing technology, and now, an intuitive design tool that puts creative control directly in our customers' hands," said a company representative. "We believe your custom t-shirts should feel as good as they look, and we're committed to providing superior quality from design to delivery." The new Online Design Tool reflects Shop Strange's mission to raise the bar in the custom printing industry by setting new standards on quality, customer service, and excellence. The platform features flexible ordering options that accommodate everyone from individuals ordering a single shirt to large organizations placing bulk orders. Shop Strange has built its reputation on providing superior screen printing and embroidery services while maintaining a passionate commitment to serving their family, friends, and community. The launch of the Online Design Tool represents the company's continued investment in innovation and customer empowerment.

About Shop Strange, Inc.

Shop Strange is a custom screen printing and embroidery company with locations in Boise, Idaho and Portland, Oregon. With a mission to build an empire that provides a better quality of life for family, friends, and community for generations to come, Shop Strange combines passion, drive, and determination to deliver the highest quality custom printing services. The company specializes in custom t-shirts, screen printing, and embroidery with no minimum order requirements.

