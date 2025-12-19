IDEVEL Unveils“Haru Hangeul”: A Patented Keyboard To Master Korean Typing In One Day

MENAFN - GetNews)As K-Pop and K-Dramas captivate the world, the desire to learn the Korean language is at an all-time high. To bridge the gap between interest and proficiency, South Korean tech firm IDEVEL has launched "Haru Hangeul." This innovative software allows beginners to master Korean typing in just one day.







Standard "2-Set" keyboards often frustrate learners with steep rote memorization. Haru Hangeul overcomes this barrier with a patented, logic-based key arrangement reflecting the structural principles of the alphabet. As the name "Haru" (meaning 'one day') suggests, users can intuitively grasp the layout and start typing within 24 hours.







Targeting the rapidly growing K-Culture fandom in North America and Europe, Haru Hangeul addresses a critical gap in the language learning market. While interest in Hangeul is at an all-time high, traditional keyboards remain a significant barrier for beginners. Haru Hangeul is designed to break down this wall, offering a 'Double Tap' solution that intuitively aligns with the mindset of non-native speakers. It promises to be the essential tool for global fans, allowing them to communicate in Korean without the steep learning curve.

Backed by IDEVEL's robust experience in system integration for major enterprises like LG U+ and NongHyup, the company is now expanding into edutech platforms. With mobile apps and a Japanese version in development, IDEVEL is dedicated to making Hangeul the most accessible digital language globally.