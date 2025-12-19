Blackberry QNX Software Now Powers More Than 275 Million Vehicles Worldwide

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) BlackBerry QNX embedded technology 'now powering more than 275 million vehicles on the road'

December 19, 2025 by David Edwards

QNX, a division of BlackBerry has announced that Counterpoint Research, a technology analysis and market research firm, has confirmed that QNX software is now embedded in more than 275 million vehicles worldwide; an increase of 100 million since 2020.

As automakers continue to navigate a period of profound transformation, the shift to software-defined vehicles (SDVs) is accelerating – placing software at the center of innovation, safety, and the in-vehicle experience.

This evolution is redefining how vehicles are designed, built, and maintained, making robust, scalable software platforms like QNX mission-critical for OEMs worldwide.

The software-defined vehicle era

QNX offers a broad range of solutions to accelerate development and help OEMs meet Start of Production (SOP) dates including our deterministic microkernel real-time operating system (RTOS) and hypervisor, board support packages, professional services, Autosar adaptive support, and middleware for everything from acoustic management and digital cockpits to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more.

John Wall, president, QNX, says:“Automakers rely on QNX because we deliver what matters most: safety, security, and proven reliability.

“With more than 275 million vehicles already running on QNX technology, we're just getting started. As software becomes the backbone of modern mobility, QNX will continue to expand its footprint – powering the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles.”

Greg Basich, associate director, automotive, Counterpoint Research, says:“The automotive industry continues to evolve rapidly, with software playing an increasingly pivotal role in vehicle functionality, safety, and user experience.

“As embedded platforms become more critical to enabling things like advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and digital cockpits, we're seeing strong momentum behind proven, scalable technologies. The growing footprint of solutions like QNX reflects the broader trend toward robust, real-time operating systems that can meet the stringent demands of modern vehicles.”

Driving QNX's growth

In the last fiscal year, QNX announced the general availability of QNX Cabin, a cloud-first digital cockpit development platform as well as plans to collaborate with Vector to deliver a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform to help accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and reduce the complexity of automotive software integration.

Counterpoint Research determined the volume of vehicles embedded with QNX software based on the number of QNX products that are shipped in the automotive market and the number of cars that contain QNX products and technology. The vast majority of QNX software that is integrated and used in automotive ECUs is licensed on a per-unit royalty basis.