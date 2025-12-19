Medtronic Brought Darüşşafaka Students Together With Health Technologies

Medtronic Brought Darüşşafaka Students Together With Health Technologies
As part of the company's 10-year global initiative, Medtronic Spark aims to empower 1 million students from low-income households worldwide with education, mentorship, and scholarships, helping them discover their talent in health technology and increase equal opportunities.
Within this context, 110 students from Darüşşafaka visited Medtronic Türkiye's innovation center in Istanbul during the event.
Read the full article on Anadolu Ajansı.
