Medtronic Brought Darüşşafaka Students Together With Health Technologies

2025-12-19 02:02:07
(MENAFN- 3BL) With its Medtronic Spark project, launched to "ignite the curiosity of young people, unleash their talents, and increase diversity in health technologies," Medtronic aims to transform both young people and global healthcare. Turkey stands out as an important part of this grand goal.

As part of the company's 10-year global initiative, Medtronic Spark aims to empower 1 million students from low-income households worldwide with education, mentorship, and scholarships, helping them discover their talent in health technology and increase equal opportunities.

Within this context, 110 students from Darüşşafaka visited Medtronic Türkiye's innovation center in Istanbul during the event.

Read the full article on Anadolu Ajansı.

