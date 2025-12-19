403
University Of Leeds Opens Applications For Bsc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) For Indian Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) December 19, 2025: The University of Leeds is inviting applications for its three-year BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) degree, a future-focused programme designed to develop the next generation of AI innovators. The course offers students a strong foundation in computing alongside specialist knowledge in artificial intelligence, with opportunities for work placements and study abroad to enhance real-world experience.
Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries across the globe, from healthcare and finance to smart infrastructure and digital entertainment. This programme equips students with essential computer science fundamentals such as algorithms, data structures and systems, while also introducing advanced AI concepts including machine learning, deep learning and text analytics to solve complex, real-world problems.
Students benefit from teaching informed by world-class research, ensuring that learning remains relevant, innovative and aligned with industry developments. The course is delivered by academic experts in areas such as algorithms, distributed systems and artificial intelligence, providing a strong blend of theoretical understanding and practical application.
Entry Requirements:
* Indian applicants should have an overall average of 75% and 80% in the two most relevant subjects (including Mathematics) if applying from CBSE, CISCE, or the West Bengal Board.
* For state boards, applicants should have an overall average of 80% and 85% in the two most relevant subjects (including Mathematics).
Start Date: September 2026
Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted through UCAS. The final UCAS deadline is 30 June 2026.
Duration: 3 years (full-time). UG student also have an option to choose the Optional Industrial placement year after their second year. The degree then becomes 4 years.
English Language Requirements: Students will need standard XII English at 70% or 75% depending on the state board, or IELTS 6.5 overall.
Tuition: 32,750 Pounds (34,15,694 INR approx.)
Scholarship Details:
* An automatic 5,000 Pounds fee reduction scholarship is available for international students from India.
* International Excellence Scholarship for Indian Students - 500 awards with up to a 50% fee reduction available for international students.
Career Opportunities: From start-ups to international organisations and non-governmental organisations, the computing industry is always looking for computer science graduates to realise the next opportunity. Graduates can find employment across a range of sectors like Non-governmental organisations, Government agencies, Education, Media, Gaming, Technology, Consultancies, Finance (& Finance Technologies), Public Authority, Retail, Research & Development, etc.
How to Apply: Applications should arrive at UCAS by 18:00 (UK time) on 14 January 2026.
For more information:
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:
The University of Leeds is a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2026) and one of the UK's largest institutions, with over 39,000 students from 135 countries. Renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research, we are the 6th most targeted university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers 2025) and offer outstanding career prospects.
Our campus is a short walk from Leeds city centre - the UK's largest economy outside London and a hub for major employers and scale-ups in fintech, data and AI, digital, healthtech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and more. With lower living costs than London, strong industry links, and excellent connectivity, Leeds combines affordability with opportunity.
