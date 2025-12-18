RCP Advisors Recognized By Pensions & Investments' Best Places To Work In Money Management And Crain's 2025 Best Places To Work In Chicago

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX) (the“Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, and RCP Advisors (“RCP”), a private equity firm specializing in North American small buyout strategies, are pleased to announce that RCP was recognized in Pensions & Investments' 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards. The 14annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

“We're incredibly grateful to be named a two-time 2025 Best Places to Work winner by Pensions & Investments. Above all, this acknowledgement belongs to our exceptional people who cultivate an environment of dedication and support to empower our best work every day,” said Stephanie Cicerelli, RCP Human Resources Business Partner.“We are proud of what RCP represents and look forward to building on this momentum together as an outstanding place to work and grow as a professional.”

Additionally, RCP Advisors was recognized by Crain's 2025 Best Places to Work in Chicago. Created by Crain's Chicago Business in partnership with Workforce Research Group, the program is built to identify employers who are making their workplaces great and creating cultures that employees are proud to be a part of.

“We congratulate RCP on these industry-leading workplace recognitions,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“As part of the P10 platform, we value RCP's collaborative spirit, commitment to excellence, and dedication to fostering exceptional workspaces.”

“These recognitions are each a great honor and a testament to our exceptional team and the culture we have built together at RCP Advisors. For almost 25 years, we have strived to create a place where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow. We are grateful to our team for making it possible,” said Tom Danis, RCP Managing Partner.

About the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management Award

Pensions & Investments partnered with an independent research firm to put together the list of top employers for the 2025 Best Places to Work in Money Management. Headquartered in Humble, Texas, Workforce Research Group conducted a two-step process to develop the list, designed to collect information about each organization and measure employee engagement. To participate, an employer needed at least 20 employees in the U.S., and at least $100 million of discretionary, institutional assets under management or advisement. Each organization also had to be in business for at least one year. In part one, the employer detailed its policies, practices, benefits and demographics in a questionnaire. Next, Workforce Research Group confirmed the U.S. employment numbers for each firm. In part two, employees received an email with an engagement and satisfaction survey that consisted of about 80 statements. They were asked to respond on a 1-to-5 scale of“Disagree Strongly” to“Agree Strongly.” Respondents were allowed to answer“N/A.” Additionally, two questions were asked:“What are the top two or three reasons people like working for this organization?” Staffers also responded to:“What two or three things can this organization add or change to improve employee engagement and success?” The compiled data allowed Workforce Research Group to determine the strengths and weaknesses of participating firms. Employee responses accounted for 80% of the total company score, and the employer responses made up the remaining 20%. For the final step, Workforce Research Group examined the data to verify and finalize the rankings. At P&I's request, participating employers were ranked against others of similar size. Assets under management and assets under advisement figures are as of June 30, unless otherwise noted. Link.

About P10

P10 (NYSE: PX) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit .

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with 58 funds, more than 560 partnership investments, 58 full-time professionals, and more than 2,800 global limited partners as of December 1, 2025.1,2For additional information, please visit .

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 52-year-old global news source of money management and institutional investing. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at .

About Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business is one of more than 20 business publications owned by Crain Communications Inc. A weekly business magazine, Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors, providing analysis, commentary, special reports, and features.

Disclosure: These recognitions included participation fees.

Includes RCP's discretionary funds and non-discretionary separately managed accounts since inception, including those that have since been wound down.Includes investments that have been sold and/or written-off.