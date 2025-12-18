London, UK - 18 Dec, 2025 - A little over two thousand years ago, an unusual star was seen in the skies above Jerusalem, marking the birth of a significant prophetic era.

Now, this same star has returned, visible once more in our skies. Dr. Warner, a scientist who began his decade-long research into this celestial phenomenon in 2011, first presented his findings to the Director of the Science Office, Egypt. In response, Mohamed El Seaidy expressed enthusiastic support, describing Warner's work as“a scientific revolution for the benefit of all humanity”.

According to Dr. Warner, Comet 3i/Atlas is not a comet, but a planet which orbits a binary star system; a partner to our own sun.“The problem” Dr. Warner explains, is that“NASA has heavily censored the data, and without honest disclosure, the public remains uncertain about what they are observing. This object is often misidentified as a 'UFO' or 'aircraft contrail.' However, ancient civilizations were clear. In Proto-Christian times, it was known as the Star of Bethlehem, while the Hebrews called it the Sun of Righteousness. Older still, the Mesopotamian and Babylonian cultures saw it as a harbinger of the return of the gods, symbolized by a cross, which represented a time when the divine would descend to Earth to decree the fates of men.”

Warner asserts that“3i/Atlas does not exhibit typical cometary behavior: it has no tail, appears unusually large, rotates, and emits a periodic 'heartbeat' every 16.16 hours due to the presence of gold in its atmosphere”.“The trajectory is not hyperbolic 'hailing from outside our solar system'” Dr. Warner argues that“Rather, it is a planet with its own orbit”. He connects this object's return to the Mesopotamian unit of the Shar, a 60-year cycle that he believes explains the 1960s hysteria surrounding the so-called“Planet X.” Warner draws on the Enuma Elish, the Babylonian creation epic, which describes cosmic cycles and the destructive effects these celestial bodies have had on Earth in ages past.

Dr. Warner first gained widespread attention at Easter, when the Daily Star published the Alpha Phase of his research, which identified a twin subterranean chamber (the Cave of the Patriarchs), containing the sarcophagi of Pharaoh Khufu (Jacob), other key Abrahamic patriarchs, and the body of Jesus Christ along with the Ark of the Covenant. Now, in this the Omega Phase, Dr. Warner releases astrophysical data, which he first shared with Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, and gave rise to the Great Ark Retrieval Project, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Antiquities and the Scan Pyramids consortium; using muon radiation to peer deep into the walls of the Great Pyramid.

Initially, these research projects-Alpha and Omega-were separate, but Warner later realized that they were intrinsically linked. His key argument: the winged solar disc iconography of the ancient Egyptians, which mirrors the strange“winged” properties of our binary twin. The plasmic discharges from its toroidal electromagnetic field appear as a 'pillar of flame by night and a pillar of smoke by day'.

Warner is confident that the planet, which passed its perihelion at Halloween, and is now making its closest approach to Earth at Christmas, is inhabited. He points to the Sumerian term Anunnaki, which translates as“those who from heaven to Earth came.” In his view, these“gods” were in fact extraterrestrial beings who played a pivotal role in the birth of human civilization and the construction of monumental structures like the pyramids.“Once we remove the societal constraints on our thinking,” Warner argues,“it becomes clear that these beings were responsible for the dawn of civilization.”

Dr. Warner claims that official photographs released to the public are“intentional obfuscations”, failing to adequately capture the object's true size-over 17,000 kilometers in diameter, significantly larger than that of Earth. For the past 14 years, he has conducted his own observations using a computer-controlled motorised reflector telescope located on a mountain in Ireland, bolstered by data from other respected astrophysicists and astrophotographers. Initially, he had accepted NASA's classification of the object as a comet, but upon studying the orbital trajectory model, provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, he realized that the path of 3i/Atlas precisely matched his own simulation which he had produced several years earlier, which showed that the object would pass inside the orbit of Jupiter.

3i/Atlas was first reported by NASA on July 1, 2025, through the Asteroid Terrestrial-Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) station in Chile. However, Dr. Warner notes that the object had already been observed by the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Telescope, with data leaked to the public via the whistleblower identifying themself as“NibiruShock2012”. Warner has also posted his own photographs and video evidence on , where his research is made freely available to the public.

Avi Loeb, a Professor of Science at Harvard University, has repeatedly requested data on 3i/Atlas from NASA, speculating that it could be an artificial spacecraft sent by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization.

While Dr. Warner's research has always been secular, he acknowledges that ignoring the historical context of religious texts would be unwise. His joint dissertation on 'Quantum Gravity and the Holographic Torus Field/Eugenics and 48 Chromosome DNA' leads him to suggest that the DNA of Jesus Christ, when analyzed from the body buried under the Great Pyramid, may reveal an anomalous 48 chromosomes-not the usual 46 found in humans.“Perhaps this is why ancient prophecies speak of the healing power of Christ's blood,” Warner notes, connecting this potential discovery to the notion of immortality and the divine nature of these ancient beings.“The tomb, and its contents, is a time capsule containing materials of scientific provenance” he says.“I have studied an extraordinary cuneiform text, over 5000 years old, which describes human DNA in remarkable detail, and even states that 'the primitive worker' (man) was not given the final branch (chromosome) of life, but only intelligence”.

His research also ties the cyclical return of the brown dwarf to the 2,000-year cycles observed in both astronomical zodiacs and religious texts.

In 2016, Dr. Warner submitted his orbital simulations to a group of NASA astrophysicists, operating under the name of 00Skyview, who were so impressed with the data that they intended to re-task the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii for further observations. However, intense snowfall prevented them from accessing the site, which is at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

Warner asserts that the 'brown dwarf', or dark star, can be seen with the naked eye now, and soon, Nibiru will appear as a red cross; following its closest approach on the 19th of December this Christmas. Its atmosphere is fed by the planet's volcanicity or 'bright eruptions' as stated in the cuneiform clay tablets. They also call this“the warming time” says Dr. Warner,“which could explain global warming”.

The United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs and the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) have launched planetary defense exercises, raising questions as to why such measures would be taken in response to an object that purportedly 'poses no threat' to Earth. He also draws attention to the widespread construction of luxury underground shelters by the global elite, which he sees as further evidence of knowledge withheld from the public.

Dr. Warner concludes by reminding us of the three stages of truth:

“First, comes ridicule of the new idea; second, comes violent opposition; and finally, the idea is accepted as self-evident.”

These events also call to mind an ancient Chinese curse –“May you live in interesting times”

