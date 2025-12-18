Armenian Prime Minister Hails Azerbaijan's Dispatch Of Petroleum Products
"I know that the first train loaded with petroleum products made in Azerbaijan is already moving towards Armenia. I welcome this development," he noted.
According to him, trade occurs between private enterprises, facilitated by the political conditions established under the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"There have also been agreements at the political level. The first deal has already become a reality," Pashinyan pointed out.
On October 21, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, particularly emphasized in a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation.
"I should also note that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is also a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer merely on paper but has already become a matter of practice," President Ilham Aliyev stressed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment