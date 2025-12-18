403
Squadstack.Ai Launches In-App Voice AI Assistant To Reimagine Digital Customer Journeys
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th December 2025: SquadStack, a pioneer in AI-led sales and CX transformation, today announced the launch of its In-App Voice AI Assistant, an agentic conversational layer that turns any webpage or app screen into a live, guided experience.
This marks the next evolution of digital experiences. Every journey can now become intuitive and frictionless, with apps that listen, understand intent, and guide users instantly at the moment of need.
Digital journeys often break when users are forced to scroll, search, compare, and guess their way through complex decisions. Up to 60 percent of high-intent customers drop off during early exploration because help does not arrive in time. The In-App Voice AI Assistant eliminates this friction by enabling users to speak or chat inside the interface without redirects, wait times, or effort. This real-time guidance improves clarity, accelerates decision-making, and ensures more users progress deeper into the funnel.
"The next generation of digital experiences will be conversational by default.. Interfaces must stop behaving passively and start guiding users in real time, regardless of language or complexity. The In-App Voice AI Assistant represents our vision for this future, where interfaces behave intelligently, experiences feel intuitive, and every user can move forward effortlessly." - Apurv Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, SquadStack
Consider a digital car-buying journey, where users often struggle to compare variants, understand pricing differences, or evaluate which model best fits their needs. These moments of uncertainty create hesitation and drop-offs. The In-App Voice AI Assistant resolves this by allowing users to simply ask questions inside the journey and receive instant, expert-level guidance. This builds confidence, reduces decision friction, and moves more users toward the right choice without leaving the flow.
The assistant is powered by SquadStack's Humanoid AI Agent Stack, trained on billions of structured conversations across India. Built to handle diverse accents, languages, and real-world user behavior, it delivers the most natural and human-sounding voice experience in India. The underlying voice engine recently passed the Turing Test milestone for naturalness, reinforcing its ability to create lifelike, high-trust interactions, which is a critical requirement for Bharat-scale adoption.
The In-App Voice AI Assistant strengthens workflows across assisted sales, product comparison, qualification flows, onboarding support, account opening, and ecommerce navigation. Early pilots have demonstrated meaningful reductions in early-stage drop-offs and faster conversion velocity across BFSI, automotive, ecommerce, education, and travel.
Designed for enterprise-grade deployment, the solution includes advanced security controls and Indian data residency to meet regulatory and industry standards. Delivered as an embeddable SDK, it integrates seamlessly into existing web and app journeys without disruption. It is now available across Web, Android, and iOS.
About SquadStack
Founded in 2021, SquadStack transforms complex sales and CX operations into intelligent, outcome-driven agentic workflows. The company powers 750K plus calls through AI-led execution for leading Indian brands, including TATA, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Securities, Axis Securities, PhonePe, Zepto, AngelOne, Indiamart, ShipRocket, Eureka Forbes, and more.
