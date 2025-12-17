Tiktok Live Shopping Gains Ground In The US

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Kim Kardashian switching on a smartphone camera and pitching pyjamas to a scrolling audience has become a telling marker of how live shopping is edging into the American retail mainstream. Earlier this month, the entrepreneur and media figure hosted a TikTok Live session promoting sleepwear, slippers and coordinated sweat sets, adopting the cadence of a television infomercial but delivering it through a platform built on short videos and creator culture.

The appearance underscored TikTok's steady push to normalise live commerce in the United States, following its rapid adoption across parts of Asia. TikTok Shop, the platform's integrated e-commerce arm, has been expanding its US footprint by combining livestream sales, creator commissions and in-app checkout, aiming to shorten the distance between entertainment and transaction.

For Kardashian, whose Skims brand has grown into a multibillion-dollar shapewear and loungewear business, the livestream represented an extension of a strategy already grounded in social-first retail. The session blended personal commentary, real-time audience questions and limited-time offers, reflecting how live shopping seeks to replace polished advertising with immediacy and perceived authenticity.

TikTok executives have framed live commerce as a response to shifting consumer behaviour, particularly among younger shoppers who are comfortable discovering products through creators rather than catalogues or search results. Industry data shows US consumers spending more time watching livestreams that mix entertainment with product demonstrations, even if purchase conversion rates still trail those seen in China.

Beyond celebrity brands, the format has attracted a diverse set of sellers. Cookies, the cannabis lifestyle and apparel brand founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner, has been experimenting with livestream selling to promote clothing and accessories tied to its streetwear identity. While cannabis products themselves cannot be sold on TikTok, the brand's fashion lines and merchandise have found an audience through hosts who lean into storytelling and community engagement.

Retail analysts note that live shopping's appeal lies less in deep discounts and more in interaction. Viewers can ask hosts to try on different sizes, comment on fabric feel or compare items in real time, creating a feedback loop that traditional e-commerce lacks. This dynamic can increase trust, particularly for apparel, where fit and texture often drive returns.

The US rollout has not been without friction. Some merchants have cited steep commission structures and evolving policies as challenges, while others have struggled with logistics and fulfilment expectations set by TikTok Shop. Regulatory scrutiny of the platform's ownership has also cast uncertainty over long-term investment decisions, prompting brands to balance experimentation with caution.

Even so, momentum has been building. Major beauty and fashion labels have begun testing livestream calendars, often fronted by creators rather than corporate spokespeople. Smaller businesses, from boutique fashion sellers to homeware start-ups, have used the format to bypass traditional advertising costs and reach national audiences overnight.

What distinguishes the US market is the role of celebrity amplification. Kardashian's participation carries symbolic weight because it signals that live shopping has moved beyond fringe experimentation. When a figure whose businesses span beauty, fashion and media commits time to a livestream pitch, it validates the channel for both consumers and rival brands.

The economics remain under close watch. Live sessions demand preparation, charismatic hosts and technical coordination, and not every broadcast translates into immediate sales. Analysts say the strongest returns come when livestreams are treated as recurring programming rather than one-off promotions, allowing audiences to build habits around scheduled shows.

TikTok has been refining discovery tools to support this approach, surfacing upcoming livestreams and replay highlights to users who have engaged with similar content. The company has also expanded training for sellers and creators, emphasising compliance, customer service and production quality as it seeks to professionalise the ecosystem.

